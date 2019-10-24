Will the real Stacey Abrams please step forward?
If you recall, Abrams stepped out of the political shadows last year to run as the Democratic candidate for the office of Governor of the State of Georgia.
Prior to her run for governor, she had served as a former Democratic leader in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Even though she was a known politician in the metro area, few voters knew her beyond the metro Atlanta limits. Her attempt to unseat Georgia Republicans drew national attention and support, including a pot of financial support.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won the state race by a slim margin, and a number of liberal groups have questioned whether Kemp won as a result of voter suppression and even Abrams still believes she actually won the election.
After losing the governor’s race, Abrams quickly found her name in the national spotlight and around national Democratic circles as a candidate on the national scene.
Abrams has since traveled around the country following the Georgia race, talking to numerous leaders of the Democratic Party about her future in politics and which opportunities might be the best for her and the party to pursue.
There was even talk that she might become a presidential or vice presidential candidate. Some feel that Abrams, herself, fueled those conversations along with others.
Last August, Abrams reportedly had said she would be open to serving as a candidate for the vice president’s office for a Democratic nominee. Apparently, no one has reached out to her from the party to jump into the presidential race or even as a vice presidential candidate.
If anyone has approached her, it has been behind closed doors because it certainly hasn’t been leaked or distributed to the media.
In fact, The New York Times reported in August of this year that Abrams had decided that she would not run for president in the next election.
In addition to running in one of the national races, Abrams has also been mentioned as a possible candidate to seek the office of U.S. Senator when Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson retires in December or in a campaign against Sen. David Perdue.
Abrams has disappointed Democrats by saying that she will pass on the Senate races.
There are two lines of thought with that scenario.
One is that Abrams is still waiting for an invitation to run on the Democratic ticket as vice president. In all honesty, none of the candidates seem to be on the same page with her on today’s political issues.
The other thought is she plans to run again in the next governor’s race with all intentions of unseating Kemp.
Jim Denery, writing recently for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, threw out an interesting idea when he pointed out why some think she’ll run against Kemp again.
Denery wrote, “Why choose governor over senator? It’s a better job. The Georgia Constitution gives the governor the kind of power that has a lasting impact.”
He pointed out that one of the top goals of winning the Governor’s Office, would be the impact the future governor has on redistricting after the 2020 census. The redistricting process could give the sitting party 10 years of control of the state and a majority of the Georgia’s congressional districts.
The AJC writer says that is Abrams’ goal, which would put Democrats in control of the state House.
Abrams, while waiting on a call from the Democratic Party leaders to run on a national presidential ticket, continues to work with an initiative she founded called Fair Fight 2020. Its objective is to work with state parties to monitor voting rights and voter suppressions while improving voter protections and numbers.
Keep an eye on Abrams! We haven’t heard the last of her.
Around and around she goes. Where she stops, nobody knows!
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.