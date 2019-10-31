I just don’t get it.
The left and their media friends seem to be no more interested in governing America in the best interest of all the people than they are in picking their noses.
Perhaps, they honestly (maybe) thought Hillary R. Clinton was a better person to serve as president of the United States.
The liberals have been after President Donald Trump non-stop since he was elected president. Even before he took office, they were out to get him. It doesn’t even seem to matter how or why, they just want him gone.
For more than two years, the left side has held up governing and working for the country while spending their time and our money on attacking the president.
The fact that Trump has been quite successful in this first term has added additional fuel to the fire.
First it was Russia, then it was immigration and the wall, then they took up the cause of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and now it’s Ukraine.
The truth of the matter is the left and the leftist Democrats decided several years ago that in order to get rid of Trump and to sway the American public, their only weapon was impeachment.
At every turn the Democratic Party has taken has been toward what they hope will be a successful impeachment hearing.
It’s doubtful an impeachment will pass the Senate, even if it passes the House of Representatives.
What I do believe is that the left is trying to create so much controversy and so much doubt, President Trump will lose his support base in the 2020 elections.
The so-called “Mueller Odyssey” failed to produce any evidence and has, in fact, backfired on the “deep state.” And now it appears other “deep state” investigations may be on the horizon.
Sections of the wall are being built across the southern border and Mexico. Several South American countries, including Mexico, have taken a different stance on assisting immigration across our borders.
The liberals have become desperate.
They are promoting polls that are continuously being reported by the major news outlets showing the American public is losing confidence in President Trump, and they say his poll numbers continue to drop.
We should be used to the national media misinformation schemes by now. It’s reasonable to suspect that just the opposite is true and the more the left accuses and investigates, the higher the poll numbers climb for Trump and his administration.
Polls are easy to manipulate. You don’t have to tell people where you polled or really how you poll. You can simply say the Joe Smuck poll questioned 1,000 people and a 53-percent sampling indicated Trump should be impeached or Trump is not electable.
Take that same poll to San Francisco, Cleveland and a few other metropolitan areas and it’s right on target. Of the 1,000 polled, 530 or more would probably be against Trump. Take the poll in Dallas, Texas or Nashville, Tenn. and the odds will favor Trump staying in office.
The national media is doing everything it can to promote a negative picture of Trump. Their opening headlines nearly always jump out with a critical remark or statement about Trump, regardless of the point of the story.
The newscasters, so-called lawyers, and subject matter experts smirk and scowl when they talk about Trump, looking confident that their words will sway the country and sink Trump’s ship.
Just like the news Sunday that ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi had been tracked down by American Special Operations soldiers and killed in Syria. It must have killed the networks to put a positive spin on the story. Some didn’t. There was some negative spin on the stories in order to criticize Trump.
But Trump’s ship is sailing bow first into the wind. The fight is getting dirtier and dirtier every day. The left makes a move and Trump makes two, giving him a one-up every week.
Author Alan Dershowitz, in a recent article, stated, “The (constitutional) framers didn’t want the impeachment power to become a political weapon. That’s why they designed both procedural and substantive protections against misuse of this important check on the executive.”
The Democrats have shown their strategy. It’s all or nothing. Get rid of Trump at any cost. Impeach! Impeach! Impeach!
I hope the Constitution stands strong and doesn’t bend or break. Not liking someone is no reason to remove him from office through the impeachment process.
If it’s time for Trump to exit the stage, it should be by the legal voters in the general 2020 election and not by a bunch of people willing to destroy this country.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.