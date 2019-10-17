The United Nations has a shortage of operational funds for the year to the tune of more than $230 million.
Several news sources quoted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently as saying, “This month, we will reach the deepest deficit of the decade. Our work and reforms are at risk.”
There are more than a few Americans who feel the U.N. has failed in its mission and its work. Many feel the U.N. has been hijacked by smaller third-world countries that use the U.N. to propel their governments into positions of power.
As a result, several countries, including the United States, have voiced strong opinions on the U.N.’s operations and to the amount of funding provided by the United States.
Questions are being asked if the U.N. is doing what it was designed to do after it was created at the end of World War II.
Its purpose, according to Wikipedia, is to serve as “… an intergovernmental organization for maintaining international peace and security, developing friendly relations among nations achieving international cooperation and being a centre for harmonizing the actions of nations.”
There are 193 members of the U.N., but only 129 have paid their dues to the regular budget. By last May, the organization was behind $492 million.
As a result, the secretary general has said the U.N. will have to take serious measures to pay its 37,000 employees and to cover entitlements. The U.N. Chief has also “…raised the possibility of postponing conferences and meetings, limiting all but essential travel and reducing services.”
Guterres specifically identified a primary reason for the financial shortfall to the failure of a number of countries that have failed to pay their assigned dues. While he did not list the members that are not current, sources have identified the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Iran, North Korea, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as not being current.
In fairness, the United States, which is responsible for 22 percent of the U.N.’s $5.4 billion budget, has paid some of its dues. The U.S. owes another billion dollars.
Peacekeeping missions fall onto a different budget line item and the U.S. is responsible for 28 percent of that budget (Newsweek). We still owe about $2.4 million for that obligation. Our country is the largest contributor to U.N. peacekeeping operations.
According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the U.S. gave more than $10 billion to the U.N. in 2017. Three agencies were the primary recipients of those dollars; the World Food Program, the Department of Peacekeeping Operations and the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
The refugee program has been under the microscope since President Trump entered office. It appears that some of the money being sent to help the Palestinian refugees was not all going into the pockets of agencies caring for refugees. Some may have been going into funds to aid the Palestinians in their conflict with Israel.
President Trump wanted to reduce our financial obligations this year but after conferring with Congress this past August, he decided against any massive cuts. The president continues, however, to push for a reduction in the U.N. budget and has been openly critical of the U.N.’s negative alignment with U.S. interests.
President Trump and others have reason to be concerned with the direction the UN has taken over the past 10-15 years. There seems to be little doubt as to the authenticity of perceived threats to U.S. sovereignty.
In recent years, there has been increased talk and support globally of a one-world government.
The U.N. has proposed an International Court of Justice (a world court) where it would have jurisdiction over crimes, especially crimes committed in military operations and combat operations. American citizens would answer to the jurisdiction of such a court.
A Law of the Sea Treaty has been signed by the U.S. but not ratified by the U.S. Senate. Ratification would not provide any benefits to the U.S. and would actually put commercial interests at risk. Accession would penalize American companies by “…subjecting them to the whims of an unelected and unaccountable bureaucracy.” It would also require the U.S. to pay excessive fees to an Authority for redistribution to developing countries.
Another glaring concern is the lack of work and success in the area of international human rights. Even though the U.N. has a Commission on Human Rights, many of the countries involved with the U.N. have failed to truly work in the area of human rights.
The U.N. treats non-democratic and despotic regimes as being legitimate even though these regimes continue to discriminate, imprison and punish various citizens and groups within and beyond their borders.
In addition to the above concerns, the United Nations is pushing the United States to sign an arms control treaty which could be enforced by agents of the U.N. and would, in all probability, result in a form of gun control in the United States.
Perhaps, it’s time to rethink the mission of the United Nations and to reorganize the agency to meet the real needs of the people around the world. An organization with a $5.4 billion budget, 37,000 employees and sitting in the red by hundreds of millions of dollars, needs a lot of work and it shouldn’t be at the expense of the American taxpayer.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.