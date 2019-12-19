I suspect we will be hearing from Stacy Abrams again in the very near future.
Things are not going her way!
Last week a federal judge ruled that Georgia had the right to purge more than 300,000 names from current voter lists across Georgia.
When completed, the number of eligible Georgia voters will shrink from 7.4 million to about 7.1 million.
Federal law requires all states to routinely check and maintain current voter lists. Georgia began the process several years ago under then Secretary of State and now Gov. Brian Kemp.
Georgia voter laws have a reputation for being some of the more strict laws on the books than most other states.
The right to vote is a constitutional right granted only to citizens of the United States. A person who is not a legitimate citizen with citizenship rights does not have the right to go to the polls and decide on American political issues or candidates just because of their mere presence in the state.
Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Abrams several years ago, is not happy with the decision by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones who issued the opinion recently. The judge is still reviewing his decision which may require Georgia to re-instate some of the purged voters.
There are nine states that have a “use it or lose it” voting requirement. Voters may be purged if they fail to cast a vote over a period of time. Georgia is one of the nine.
Fair Fight, and many others, believe citizens should maintain the right to vote even if they choose to not cast a ballot. They argue the constitution gives citizens the right to vote regardless of whether a person exercises that right.
Once purged, however, a citizen may appeal and has the right to regain voting status simply by re-registering and going to the polls.
Finding voters, especially non-voters, is costly and requires time. County registration managers send out notices to those who have not voted in the required time period and recent elections. These notices go to last known addresses.
Under Georgia law, election officials can notify voters by mail. Voters then have 30 days to contact the elections office to remain current on the voting list. Enclosed postage-paid postcards are included in the notification.
Errors, of course, occur. However, there are steps in place that allows an individual to vote in an election using a provisional ballot that will be counted once the information provided is verified.
An article in The Atlanta Journal Constitution last week (Ron Niesse and Nick Thieme) pointed out that up until this year Georgia voters could be declared inactive if they failed to vote in a three-year period. A new law was passed going into effect this year, allowing voters to skip five years of elections before being considered inactive.
Abrams and Fair Fight would want you to believe that Georgia is deliberately attempting to block minority voting.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), in a May editorial, shed a different light on elections and even highlighted Georgia voters.
The editorial pointed out that if the Republicans were trying to suppress the minority vote, they weren’t doing a very good job at it.
The WSJ pointed out that Latino voters nationally nearly doubled in the recent midterm elections and the share of black voters climbed to 51.4 percent.
Interestingly, the editorial said the minority voter turnout benefitted Democrats nationally. However, Georgia and Florida Democrats blamed election losses on voter suppression.
The newspaper also pointed out that Georgia allows voter registration through the Georgia Department of Driver Services and the Social Security Administration. Minority voting numbers increased in the last election by 17 percent over the 2014 year. Anyone going to these officers can register to vote.
Democrats and the liberal left continue to raise issues and be divisive by focusing their attacks on voter suppression.
The Democrats have become masters at using verbal attacks to try to gain a majority hold on the political scene. That’s not to say the Republicans aren’t guilty but the left seems to have mastered the plan.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all just be honest?
