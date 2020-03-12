A leading voice in the Democratic Party and a member of Congress jumped over the edge last week.
New York Democrat and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer may have committed an unpardonable sin when he threatened two members of the United States Supreme Court.
Schumer, in a later news conference and probably at the behest of a number of shocked democrats, back-tracked, saying he didn’t really threaten the two Supreme Court justices and his statements were misunderstood.
But his threats are clear and to the point.
It all started Thursday with a demonstration regarding pro-abortionists on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
There was no way to accept or hear his comments other than to say the United States senator threatened Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. In listening to Schumer’s speech, it was quite clear the statements he issued were designed to be intimidating and threatening to the two conservative judges.
“I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Schumer made the public comments while addressing the pro-abortion crowd.
A common person has little option in deciding what Schumer was saying. It was obviously a forewarning of great political revenge against the court’s two newest members in the event they don’t vote the way Schumer wants them to vote.
What more could it be? Appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court are for life and to call out two specific Justices by name can’t be anything but threatening.
Senate Republican Joe Hawley of Missouri took the language as a threat and has said he will move to censure Schumer in the Senate.
Schumer was also called out by two Democrats, Jimmy Williams a senior advisor to Tom Steyer and Laurence Tribe, a liberal law professor. Both took issue with the senator’s comments. Neither are Trump fans by any measure.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell described Schumer’s comments as “reckless and as an effort to bully our nation’s independent judiciary.” He added, “Those efforts took a dangerous and disturbing turn.”
Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement, saying, “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All members of the court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”
President Donald Trump issued the following statement: “There can be few things worse in a civilized, law abiding nation, than a United States senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this!”
Within 24 hours, Schumer was backtracking.
The New Yorker issued a statement, saying, “I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never-never would do such a thing.”
He then criticized the Republicans for “manufacturing outrage over these comments.”
No doubt, Schumer was issuing a public warning to the court’s two newest appointees, both nominated by President Trump, that they really need to think about their future votes, especially on the abortion case from Louisiana now being heard.
It’s unfortunate that American politics continue to decline with the left being the catalyst. We have been through some very trying times in the 20th and 21st centuries where both sides were at odds. The hatred, however, was never this obvious.
The Democrats lost the last presidential election, lost their Russian empire scheme and failed to remove the president from office. Immigration is not moving their way, and the party continues to be embattled in the presidential race. Now they have added another cloud to their failures.
It has only been a matter of time before someone on the left would pull the rope and attempt to bully the court. You could see it coming. The Democrats have been talking for some time about packing the Supreme Court and adding more justices in order to get their way.
Actions such as Schumer’s recent threats have become the standard for today’s Democratic Party. Bullying, intimidation and threats have become the primary weapons of the party. The disruptive attacks have now moved from personal attacks on the President and the Republican Party to the courts.
Schumer’s behavior was totally unacceptable and more like what we would expect from a third world government official.
Hopefully, those on the left who still believe in the Democratic process will take Schumer to the woodshed and provide him with some proper instruction on respect and responsibility.
