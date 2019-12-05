The young lady is 32 years old and is employed full-time.
She makes $75,000, works for a city government in a metropolitan area and is playing catch up in life.
She can’t afford to buy a home and has over $100,000 is student loan debt.
The young lady described by Janet Adamy and Paul Overberg in a recent article for NEWSMAX magazine is just one of the thousands of millennials struggling in today’s American society.
Adamy and Overberg point out that the millennials, “…are approaching middle age in the worst financial shape than every living generation ahead of them.”
Millennials are considered to be those born between the years of 1981 and 1996.
The picture painted by the authors is not very pretty.
Their article specifically identifies some major concerns.
“They have less wealth, less property, lower marriage rates and fewer children, according to new data that compares generations at similar ages,” said the writers.
If anything, the one big problem appears to be financial issues. Burdened by heavy doses of college student loans, millennials find themselves in deeper debt after college than previous generations.
This has resulted in higher credit card debt as well. The credit card is a wonderful tool for those who act on impulse or who are ready to do things on the spur of the moment that carry costs with them.
On the other side of the coin are those millennials who can find a balance between spending and needs and who seem to be settling comfortably into middle age.
This side of the coin is poorer than their parents, but yet optimistic. They tend to be less needy of brand goods, institutions and “figureheads” in their lives.
The Pew Research Center recently described this generation of young people as being complex, yet introspective, social beings that prefer flexible schedules and are achievement-oriented.
Yet, several years ago, Time Magazine called them lazy, entitled and narcissists.
Others have labeled them open-minded, liberal, upbeat and passionate about equality.
Marketing departments have had to develop personalized strategies to ride the pendulum from one corner to another.
One company identified access to millennials as requiring transparency and by being personal and authentic. Staff members pointed out that those in this age group want you to challenge their creativity and to inspire them to take action.
Others have identified pathways into the group by recognizing that these young adults like to multi-task, love to communicate through social media and want instant gratification and diversity, as well as a strong balance between work life and flexibility.
With this said, there are still dark clouds on the horizon.
Millennials saw parents and grandparents take on college and debt in order to better their lives and income. That debt came at a much cheaper price than what one now finds.
This age group observed their parents and grandparents in the best of times; great beach music, a good balance between work and play and decent health insurance programs.
The boomers see a group of young people who are living through the most prosperous era of American history and find it hard to understand why life isn’t what the millennials want or thought they would find.
The crash of 2008, the changes in the job market that present fewer opportunities and fewer careers on one hand, while creating entire new fields of work on the other, have been unsettling for the group. A lack of salary advancement has also hurt the middle class where most of these millennials hoped to find the success needed to leap frog ahead.
It’s easy to see why millennials are disillusioned and why socialism seems to be an answer.
Today, a married couple with a child in their early 30s, both working with good jobs and bringing home $115,000 plus a year, find themselves financially on the down side.
Good health insurance can easily have a $5,000 deductible before it pays any medical costs. Dental and eye coverage is a “wish I could afford it." Home costs have soared with builders building larger homes than what one needs.
The boomers were happy with 1,800-2,000 square feet. Today’s homes are being built with 2,800-3,000 square feet, much more than a family of three or four needs.
It’s hard for the millennial to look past the next five to 10 years. As a result, socialism looks like it evens the playing field and gives the age group a better chance.
They can’t see the slope on the other side of the picture because of the sounds and the music socialist proponents are promoting. It’s a dangerous “pied-piper’s” tune that is being untruthful about the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
—
No sympathy here, do with out the latest trends from weekly manicures to new homes with all the new upgrades....could've gone to a trade school or community college instead.
They also serve themselves and not God. I can afford any house I want with 75k a year. She is blowing money on other things and lying about it
