A three-ring circus is coming to a location near you soon!
In Ring 1, we will see U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California. If you recall, Schiff hails from the state of California, the state that prohibits criminal felon illegal immigrants from being arrested and has claimed itself a sanctuary state.
In Ring 3, we have three college law professors along with a host of other Democratic and left-wing players who have attacked Trump, his wife, his son, the White House staff and everything Trump has tried to do for the country.
Also in Ring 3 is Democratic U.S Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York. Nadler is on record with ABC calling for urgency in the impeachment process and has said President Donald Trump will do anything that he can “…to rig the next election.”
A few special notes on Ring 3 need to be added here.
One of the law professors is Pamela Karden from Stanford University. Karden is a campaign contributor to Elizabeth Warren. She was also a political appointee of Barack Obama and served in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department.
Noah Feldman, a law professor from Harvard, is in Ring 3. He is a columnist for Bloomberg News, which is owned by Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City.
The third law professor, Michael Gerhardt, hails from the University of North Carolina. Gerhardt has worked in Democratic politics for years. He worked on the Clinton transition team and for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
Talk about a stacked deck.
In Ring 2, the center ring, we also have another person of California fame. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the ring master. Remember, she, too, hails from a state that ranks in the top three of homeless people, a state that prides itself on being a sanctuary state for illegals and a state that allows people to use the toilet in public on sidewalks and city streets.
California is also the state of $3.55 to $4 a gallon for gasoline, infrastructure that is literally disintegrating and high taxes that are causing people to flee the state.
The thought that these people want to run the government and our country’s economy is beyond frightening.
The fact they are trying to conduct an impeachment of the President of the United States is a sham! You really have to wonder if Pelosi and her circus have an interest in finding the truth.
In working up to this circus of circuses, don’t forget that the Democrats originally began planning impeachment just a day or two after Trump was sworn into office. Their entire agenda for the past 2.5 years has been to get rid of Trump.
Their position has been “to hell with fulfilling their responsibility” to the American people and running government, they have spent the entire time trying to impeach a duly-elected president with hopes of vacating the peoples’ vote in the 2016 presidential election.
First, they tried collusion with Russia. After that backfired, they tried to get the president for withholding money from Ukraine. Now they want to charge him on bribery charges.
You have to admit the Dems have… well, you know…”gumption.” They won’t quit, they can’t win on impeachment, but they will try to make life miserable for conservatives and Trump, hoping to take away votes at the 2020 polls.
To do this, they have looked beyond all of Hillary R. Clinton’s efforts and alleged violations to get elected, the alleged violations of tampering with evidence and the Clinton Foundation's purchase of a fictitious report, the Steele Dossier, on Trump and Russia.
The Dems could now care less that the FBI is being investigated along with Clinton or that false information was given to a court to allow spying by our government on the Trump campaign.
The left took a recorded phone conversation between President Trump and the president of Ukraine and reworded it releasing their version to the national media. They have tied the hands of Republicans in the impeachment process and removed due process from the inquiry.
It now also appears the Democrats have abused government surveillance authority for Democratic goals. Besides the Steele document, Schiff used subpoena powers to obtain and release the call records of several Republicans.
It’s all a sham and it doesn’t look like the Democrats really know what to do now. Thank goodness the left isn’t running the country. They are, however, doing a great job in the circus business.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.