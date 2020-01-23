There is an old saying, “What’s good for the goose, is good for the gander.”
I’m not sure that those who preceded us over the years wrote that as a political statement but it adequately fits today’s political scene.
First, I suppose we need to offer an explanation just in case you are not up to date on the goose and the gander gender differences.
In simple terms, the female goose is known as a goose.
A male goose is called a “gander.” It may be a slight or it may just be the way someone at some point in history decided to identify the differences between female and male geese.
A definition from the internet presents a more regal picture than I suspect those of the goose gender like.
Nevertheless, an internet definition describes the male goose as being more vocal than the female goose, having a thicker neck and a higher pitched voice. The definition also said the male had more personality which may or may not be true.
There’s one thing for sure; the definition sounds like a lot of Washingtonians that sit on each side of the aisle in Congress. And, if you think about the unwanted geese in your yard or around your lake, both seem to have a lot in common.
At the present time, we have the Democratic Party in an uproar over President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, although the issues are really with Trump. Until Trump came along, the Dems were pretty much getting their way.
They (the left) are focusing at the present time on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and whether Trump violated some law by asking the Ukrainian government to investigate some potential illegal activity between Ukraine and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
While doing this, the Democrats have completely overlooked and, perhaps, closed the book on several scandals that occurred during the Barack Obama presidency.
As far as the Democrats are concerned, they appear to have forgotten the IRS targeting scandal on conservative persons and organizations, the FBI investigation and unlawful swearing to information in FISA warrants to commit unlawful snooping on the Trump campaign, and the poor treatment of our military veterans by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
It doesn’t stop there.
Don’t forget Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of unsecured servers for official business and transactions as secretary of state, the Fast and Furious gun program that allowed Mexican cartels to buy firearms in the United States, the gift of billions of dollars back to Iran, the unofficial visits and the meetings John Kerry had with Iran after he was relieved of his duties as secretary of state. There were also the potential shadowy actions of Joe and Hunter Biden with Ukraine and China that raised more than a few eyebrows.
If you want to read something to keep you awake, read Peter Schweizer’s new book, “Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends.” The title alone is enough to explain why Washington doesn’t want the swamp drained!
Much of Schweizer’s book is probably based on assertions while some of it does seem to fit a pattern.
Katelyn Caralle of the Washington Examiner, writing about Schweizer’s book, pointed out President Barack Obama and those in his administration would identify industries he felt were “…destructive to the environment or exploitative for the financial and professional gain of his friends.”
The targeted industries included coal-mining, offshore drilling, the firearms industry and for-profit colleges. Schweizer says, “Obama didn’t really have an issue with polluters contributing to climate change or the way for-profit colleges ripped people off. What was behind his executive actions was really a scheme about lowering the value of those companies so his friends could swoop in and make a quick buck off of them.”
Schweizer goes into detailed writing about events that involved John Kerry and Joe Biden, who served together in the Senate, and about Kerry’s stepson Christopher Heinz and Biden’s son Hunter, along with a real-estate firm known as Rosemont Capital and the relationship the four of them had with China.
Schweizer suggested it may be time for the American people to get smart and “…to question why their representatives go to Washington as paupers and return as millionaires.”
The Bidens, Kerry and Heinz may be more connected to the Ukrainians and the Chinese than the American people realize.
The author suggests the American people should demand that the Democrats scrutinize their own legions and clean their own closets before telling the Republicans what to do while pushing for an impeachment of the 45th president.
It would be nice if we see the voters go to the polls in November and purge the ranks that will clean both closets! But don’t hold your breath until then.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.