The Democrats and the rest of the left side of Congress are taking aim at the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and they are not doing it quietly.
The current spotlight falls on Virginia, where Gov. Ralph Northam says he is willing to sign a gun control bill that citizens see as an infringement on their rights to own firearms.
The Virginia plan would ban “assault firearms and certain firearm magazines based on the capacity of ammunition.”
The bill will allow current owners of semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15 to keep their firearms, but only if the owners register the guns with the state.
Northam attempted the legislation last year but it was defeated. However, after the fall elections the Democrats now hold the majority in both state houses and Northam thinks he has the votes to see his bill pass into law this session.
Supporters of the Second Amendment in Virginia say the proposed law will have little impact on the state’s criminal elements but will have a heavy impact on the state’s law abiding citizens.
Virginians are up in arms and have said they will not abide by the law if passed. To be effective, the law will have to be enforced by local and state authorities but at last count reports indicate that over 90 percent of the state’s counties have adopted Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.
In essence, they are saying they will not surrender their firearms or obey the law. A number of county officials and county sheriffs have gone on record saying they will not enforce a state firearm law that violates the Second Amendment and the U.S. Constitution.
Second Amendment supporters have announced they won’t support firearms registration, pointing out that the registration process is the first move toward the confiscation of firearms from the state’s citizenry.
Supporters of the governor’s proposed bill have indicated that the state will take action against any law enforcement officer or agency that does not support the bill if passed.
In fact, the governor has proposed nearly $5 million in funding to support the law. The additional budget will fund an 18 member department authorized to enforce the law, as well as add an additional $250,000 to the state prisons budget.
The addition to the prison budget appears to be an open threat to either play by the rules or go to jail.
The new proposed law would ban assault style weapons, silencers, high capacity magazines and other dangerous weapons. All firearm transactions would require a background check and a person could purchase no more than one handgun per month.
The Virginia law will require lost or stolen guns to be reported within 24 hours and law enforcement officers would have the right to separate a person from his or her firearm if deemed dangerous. That particular portion of the law has been in effect in other states and it is not without problems.
The decision to issue such an order, in most cases, is a singular judge’s decision and could result in a person having to surrender a personal firearm simply based on a sworn statement by anyone that may not be true.
Keep in mind there are more than 393 million firearms in this country and the United States is one of three countries in the world that provides its citizens with a constitutional right to own and possess firearms.
For the left, the gun control debate places a lot of focus on mass shootings, as well as annual firearm deaths. The right doesn’t think gun control is the answer to mass shootings and is quick to point out that a very large percentage of annual firearm deaths are suicides.
The U.S. Supreme Court has tried to avoid the issue as much as possible in the past but the Virginia case, if filed, may require the court to consider the case and issue a hard ruling on the Second Amendment.
There seems to be two primary interpretations of the Second Amendment. One takes the position that the Second Amendment is clear and prohibits any government, (local, state or federal) from establishing rules on the ownership of firearms.
The other position believes that the framers of the Constitution simply felt the states had the right to decide the firearms issue individually.
One must consider a government’s position if it stands on the fear of trusting its citizens with firearms.
I like the position Thomas Jefferson took in the late 1700s, saying, “What country can preserve its liberties if its rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms.”
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.