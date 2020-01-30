What do the Democrats really want?
Last week a pompous group of the Democratic Party marched onto center stage with a solemn parade of party leaders and more than 90,000 pages of documentation of alleged corruption against President Donald J. Trump.
Led by an angry House of Representatives member, Adam Schiff of California, the Democrats maneuvered into their greatest battle in years with hopes of kicking the current sitting president out of office through the impeachment process and changing America forever.
Their final attack has been built around a telephone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zolensky.
Before going further, the American public should recall that the Democrats started their impeachment talks before Trump ever took office. They continued the talks and investigations into 2017, beyond Russia, and well before an alleged telephone call between two presidents with a call that became newsworthy and reported by people who were not present in the conversation.
Using that telephone call and their own interpretations the Democrats voted to pursue impeachment with a partisan vote.
President Trump caught the Democrats off guard by releasing a transcript of the conversation requiring the Democrats to continue to parade a list of people who testified to what they thought the president may have said.
Schiff even went public with his personal interpretation of the conversation with a narrative that was proven to be fabricated.
Then last Friday the Democrats had their moment taking hours and more hours to explain why the current president of the United States should be impeached.
On Saturday the President’s legal team took less than three hours to debunk the Democrats’ allegations in a calming response that lacked the anger, the discontent, and the continuous repetitive attacks of the Democratic Party’s earlier presentation.
If you didn’t see the Republican response, you would never know how professional the lawyers were and how well they presented a defense of the allegations.
CNN, the Washington Post, ABC, MSNBC tripped over each other with their compliments of Schiff.
One said, “… he’s the second coming of Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg!”; another bragged, “… Schiff will leave a mark on history, exceeding all contemporaries,” while another said, “I believe what Adam Schiff said yesterday (Friday) is going to be studied 40 or 50 years from now.”
Fox News countered the charade and lambasted the Democrats for their desire to impeach the president, reminding its public that Schiff “…lied and manipulated the entire process.”
Fox pointed out that Schiff was working with a “whistleblower well before a complaint was acknowledged or filed and then admitted he had personally not spoken with the whistleblower.”
Fox reported Schiff lied again during the trial “…when he mischaracterized text messages from a Ukrainian to Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.”
So what do the Democrats really want? The goal isn’t really to get an impeachment over a telephone call.
Of course, they want to get rid of Trump. He doesn’t play by the rules and he has had a successful presidency. The stock market is up, the military is getting much needed equipment, the economy is good, unemployment is low, and the U.S. is now the world’s leader in producing crude oil, having surpassed both Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Trump passed a bill allowing the 25-percent lowest paid Americans to gain a 4.5-percent income boost last year, created a White House “hotline” to help veterans and primarily staffed it with vets, has had over a dozen hostages and prisoners freed from other countries, and issued an executive order prohibiting the U.S. government from discriminating against Christians or punishing expressions of faith.
Manufacturing jobs are now growing at the fastest rate in 30 years; Trump has worked out new international trade deals, and secured $6 billion to fight the opioid epidemic.
The list of accomplishments goes on, and on, and on!
The Dems won’t beat Trump on his record but that’s not their only fear. Winning the 2016 election really shook up the left and their goal to change America.
The Democrats want to change the Constitution and the Bill of Rights; they want gun control, unlimited immigration and to do away with the Electoral College.
The rights of freedom of speech and owning firearms are big obstacles to the Democrats gaining control of the country. There are too many everyday hardworking Americans that believe in the freedoms we enjoy today. They fear the public taking up arms.
Free college, free medicine and all the other freebies are simply carrots being dangled before the voters. Somebody, somewhere, will have to pay for them.
Unlimited immigration provides the Democrats with hundreds of thousands of voters, illegal and legal. Stuffing the ballot box has always been a means of achieving goals in any country. Maintaining legitimate voter rolls and reducing illegal immigration only enhances the success of our country and maintains the vision set out by our forefathers.
Those forefathers of the late 1700s knew what it would take for America to have fair elections. They could see large cities and populated states controlling the government and deleting the power of the people. Thus the Electoral College was created and has proved over the years to have been a rightful decision.
Win or lose here, the American people are in for a fight. The Democrats will continue to use these tactics and propaganda at every level.
Lying seems to have become a standard for the party. All you have to do is look at the last two Supreme Court appointments and hearings. Harry Reid lied about Mitt Romney, Schiff lied about the Ukraine matter, the FBI lied during the Russia investigation and then lied to General Michael Flynn during an interview, not telling him he needed an attorney.
The Democratic Party has thrown due process into the river with concrete blocks tied to it.
We will see these tactics repeat themselves time after time in the future at every level of government. There is no guessing to it. The Democrats are in the dealer’s seat and have shown the cards.
Regardless of the impeachment results this week, America is in danger! The republic needs our help like never before.
