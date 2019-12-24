I’ve said it before. Christmas is a time for making memories and my Christmas memories fill more bags than Santa could ever load into one sleigh.
There is just something magical and nostalgic about Christmas.
The carols of the season stir the soul and the tree decorations and lights bring the past alive and offer hope for the future.
Sooner or later will come the annual question from the children: “What do you want for Christmas?”
We always reply, “Nothing,” but that’s not an accepted response with your children whether they are 10 years old or 35 years old.
This year a friend sent me an email with a perfect response. The unknown author had several suggestions with an answer and I want to share them with you as I did with our children this year.
First we said, “We want you to keep coming around.”
As we reach our senior years, we listen to hear you pulling into the driveway and the sound of feet coming through the backdoor, especially small feet that remind us of Christmases we celebrated with you as children.
Next, “We want you to keep asking us questions.”
Any question will do. It can be about your childhood, our health, why we chose the professions we chose, or how I met your mom.
You can even ask us about the current political situation. I’ve been around a while and I know what to say and what not to say in order for us to enjoy the holiday.
“Ask my opinion,” and I’ll give it to you, most of the time. However, at Christmas you may just get a partial answer.
“Ask for help.” You will always be our children, regardless of your age. If it is truly something we can’t do, we will find someone that can.
“We want you to come over and rant about your problems, rant about life.” There’s a very good chance we did the same thing with your grandfathers when we were your age. There’s an old saying: “Been there, done that, got that T-shirt.”
Who knows? We may have a working solution somewhere in the back of our minds that we can pass along.
“Tell us about your job, your worries, and your classes.” We may not have the answers you want but we’ll try. If nothing else, we’ve learned to be good listeners over the years.
“We want you to continue sharing your life with us.” We want you to have the memories we have of you as children, of our parents and grandparents.
We want to celebrate your ups and be there in your downs. As parents, we wish you more ups than downs, but we honestly don’t know anyone who hasn’t experienced some downs in their lives. Down times are easier to handle when there is someone walking with you.
“Come over and laugh with us or laugh at us. We don’t care. Hearing you laugh is music to us.” We can laugh at the time I hit myself in the head with a hammer or the time one of you got caught with friends doing a senior prank just before high school graduation.
I still laugh when I think about what you did. I wish I had thought about in 1965. What a great idea. No one was hurt and no property was damaged.
We can laugh about our antics at the lake and some of the chances the two of you took on tubes, water skis and wake boards.
“We want you to spend your money making a better life for you and your family.” Really, we do.
We have the things we need. And, if we don’t have them at this age of our lives, we probably don’t need them.
“We want to see you happy and healthy. When you ask us what we want for Christmas, we say “Nothing” because you’ve already been giving us ours gift all year.”
Your Christmas gift to us can’t be wrapped in paper, nor can it be put on a shelf. It comes with each hello, each smile, and each moment in time we get to spend with each other.
Merry Christmas!
