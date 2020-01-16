“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”
The above quote from Martin Luther King Jr. is one that Tommie Smith can relate to. The 1968 Olympic Gold medalist in the 200-meter dash risked his athletic career and even financial well-being when he and teammate and Bronze medalist John Carlos raised their fist during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
It is the lasting, iconic image of those Olympics; it was one of the most powerful moments in sports history; and tragically, in the moment and immediate reaction, it was a woefully misinterpreted gesture that led to both men being demonized.
For Smith, it was the opportunity to bring about awareness of human suffering around the world and to promote global human rights, a cause he remains dedicated to more than half a century later. For him, the sacrifices and the understanding and support his message has gained over time were worth it.
“There can be no movement forward without sacrifice,” Smith told me over the phone last week, ahead of his upcoming appearance in Winder.
Smith will be the keynote speaker for the annual Martin Luther King Day Observance Ceremony at White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 20. Smith, who now lives in Stone Mountain with his wife Delois, and has given speeches and conducted seminars around the world, was eager to take the opportunity when approached by Charles Jordan of the Barrow County Martin Luther King Day Committee.
“So many of the ideas he believed in, and the thought process of moving forward in a nonviolent way, are still relevant today,” Smith said of King. “I believe if we maintain a strong responsiveness to the things that still need doing today, we’ll be OK.”
Education has always been of paramount importance to Smith, who went on to teach grade school and college and used that platform as a way to get across his ideas and values to younger generations. With that in mind, he said much of his message next week will be geared toward the children in the community, and he hopes to see a large number of young people in attendance.
“It’s important because a lot of kids today don’t do what we did, which was to really have an understanding that history has happened, why it happened and how to move forward on social issues,” Smith said. “They’re reading about people like me without hearing from us directly. That has a lot to do with the educational tolerance of children. They have to be motivated by something other than a computer chip. And so Mr. Jordan has the right idea of bringing people in who have seen the good, bad and ugly sides of history.
“Children have their own inner computer called the brain, and if it’s not geared properly, things are certainly going to go awry. So hopefully the youth can hear what I’m saying and understand that I’m talking to them, not talking at them.”
By the time the 1968 Olympics arrived in Mexico City in October of that year, America and the world were in turmoil. King and Robert Kennedy had been assassinated, the Vietnam War was worsening drastically, and there were race riots around the country.
“That was a very trying era,” said Smith, who had been outspoken on political and social issues and was heavily involved with the Olympic Project for Human Rights, an organization aimed at protesting segregation primarily in the U.S. and South Africa and racism across all sports.
As noted in the 1999 HBO documentary “Fists of Freedom,” the group originally planned to boycott the Olympics unless a list of demands was met, but the athletes ultimately decided to compete.
When Smith won the Gold and Carlos the Bronze, the men stood on the awards podium during the national anthem and raised a black-gloved fist while bowing their heads, representing solidarity and prayer for those who had suffered. They also went bare-footed to symbolize black poverty. The Silver medalist, Peter Norman of Australia, wore an OPHR button to signal his support.”
The men were met with silence and then jeers and were widely ridiculed by people, primarily Americans, who felt they had disrespected the American flag.
“It was not about the flag,” Smith said in a recent interview with CBS upon his and Carlos’ long-overdue election to the Olympic Hall of Fame. “It was a chance to heighten the idea that we must eradicate this stupidity called racism.”
Nevertheless, the men were banned by the International Olympic Committee and were immediately sent home from the games. They faced death threats and financial struggles. For a while, Smith said, he had to wash cars to support his son.
“What we were doing was negative in the eyes and views of those who didn’t understand,” Smith said last week, reflecting back on the moment. “But there was a reason why it had to be done and I think most of the rest of the world picked up on that need before many people here.”
The intersection of politics, social issues and sports continues today, and the debate around athletes’ place in the arena of public discourse will likely never tire.
When I asked Smith about the parallels of today and 1968, he said it was never a question about whether he would use his platform to speak out about the issues important to them.
“I think when a person has notoriety in a system and he or she has any ability to monitor or arouse interest in people, we have to speak out,” he said. “We felt like we were responsible for carrying the news of the need to promote freedom and having the ability to do what I have done over the past 50 years. …When I started breaking world records, from there, my responsibility grew politically. And I took that charge to try to do my part to help move us forward.”
And, as Smith will undoubtedly make note of Monday, we don’t have to agree on everything, but the ability to have a conversation is a big part of us moving forward collectively.
“Too many of us do not want to change their ideas, but nothing is for sure,” he said. “Working together must include having an open mind. You don’t have to agree but you can understand one another. That hope should never be outdated.”
