Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening - with a steadier rain and gusty winds arriving overnight. Low 69F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.