When Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, on Monday, Dec. 9, publicly released his report on his examination of the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, President Trump said it was all “far worse than anything I would have imagined.”
I suppose in some sense, he’s, for once, telling the truth. After all, in his report, Horowitz shreds a long line of conspiracy theories pushed by Trump, his attorney general and other minions. It’s a total setback for the “truthers” who claim a Deep State plot to overthrow Trump has been in the works. For anyone who can read the report’s top-line findings objectively and with clear eyes, it’s easy to see the investigation was in fact justified. There was no “attempted coup.” There was no “illegal spying” on the Trump campaign. And the investigation was not tainted with partisan bias.
“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions to open” the four individual investigations into George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort, the report says.
The president and his allies, though, are wholly incapable of being objective.
Here’s what Trump also said: “This was an attempted overthrow, and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught. They got caught red-handed.”
Despite that and the active gaslighting by other GOP politicians and the primetime slate at Fox News, even those who believe in reading things for themselves can review just the executive summary of the report and definitively conclude that’s not the case.
If you’d like some main takeaways, it’s clear from Horowitz’s findings that FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) reforms are needed. He pointed out “17 significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the four FISA warrant applications for former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, who had a cozy history with Russia and had left the campaign once some of those associations were publicly reported.
“That so many basic and fundamental errors were made on four FISA applications by three separate, handpicked teams, on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations that was briefed to the highest levels within the FBI and that FBI officials expected would eventually be subjected to close scrutiny, raised significant questions regarding the FBI chain of command’s management and supervision of the FISA process,” the report says.
After the report’s release, there were bipartisan calls to examine the flaws with the FISA process, and that’s something every American should get behind.
That said, the investigations were revealed to be legitimate. While Page was never criminally charged, Papadopoulos, Flynn and Manafort were all convicted of crimes over the course of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s work once he took over the investigation. Papadopoulos has served a prison sentence, Manafort is serving his now, and Flynn is awaiting sentencing.
Some of the FBI and other intelligence community officials who have been the recipients of constant attacks by Trump and his loyal defenders, have asked for apologies for being called traitors who should be imprisoned and had their reputations marred just for doing their jobs. They’re justified in doing so, but they shouldn’t hold their breaths.
Horowitz’s report dispels the notion that there was an active Deep State plot to take down Trump. Even Peter Strzok and Lisa Page (no relation to Carter Page), who have been shamelessly dragged through the mud in the name of unyielding devotion to a demagogue, were not found to have let their personal opposition to Trump’s politics affect their work.
In fact, as the report notes, there were even pro-Trump agents involved in the investigation, and Horowitz backs this up with instant messaging program exchanges between two of them. Will the likes of Sean Hannity lob great balls of fire at those two for “political bias” and demand to see all of their messages? Will they point out that Christopher Steele, author of the raw intelligence “dossier,” was friendly with the Trump family, as revealed in the report? I wouldn’t hold my breath.
Those who still want to cling to fantasies, though, can hold their breaths a little longer.
Attorney General William Barr, who sees his role more as a personal attorney for Trump, put out a statement disagreeing with and grossly distorting Horowitz’s findings — in the same manner his four-page “summary” of the Mueller Report grossly distorted the special counsel’s findings more than a month before he released it to the public.
In an equally astonishing move, U.S. Attorney John Durham, who Barr picked to conduct a parallel investigation into the Russia probe’s origins (perhaps because he knew the IG’s work wouldn’t deliver a politically desirable support for his master), publicly commented on an ongoing investigation to say, “Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”
Nevermind that these people have never brought forward one piece of evidence. That’s not the point. The point is to be able to say — perhaps through all of next year and past the election — that there’s an “ongoing investigation.”
And if Durham were to come out with findings that were unfavorable to Trump, it would only be a matter of time before calls were made to investigate the investigators of the investigators. And Barr would gladly lead the way.
There’s a saying that “justice never sleeps.” Nor do its obstructers.
