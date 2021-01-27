President Joe Biden’s inaugural address last week was a welcome breath of fresh air and one that will ultimately go down as one of the great speeches in modern American political history. It stood in stark contrast to the “American carnage” that, four years ago, the 45th president wailed about, vowed to “end” and then spent much of the last four years enacting and inciting — waging an assault on basic truth and facts and expediting the erosion of intelligent political discourse.
Biden seeks a rebuilding of that discourse, a vital instrument of preserving our democracy and institutions, but the early days of his presidency suggest that he faces a steep uphill climb in fulfilling his quest to unite the nation — with challenges coming from many directions. From some progressives who want him to be more aggressive with a bold agenda and are less patient with his desire for an across-the-aisle approach, yes. But especially from many on the right who have made “owning the libs” their sole mission, and others who were less rah-rah about Donald Trump personally, but nevertheless capitulated to many of his worst tendencies and actions in exchange for holding on to positions of power and control and are now ready to “move on” without attempting to account for what they chose to prioritize.
The other day, an extended family member of mine, for whom I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration, made a statement on social media that Biden gave a good inauguration speech, stressing unity and bringing the country together, but that he had already “blown it all away” and “squandered a rare opportunity.”
When pressed about this comment, he wrote that an early string of executive orders by Biden would “alienate” 74 million people who voted for Trump and posed this question: “Do you think what he (Biden) is doing is bringing our country together?”
My answer: It very well might work, if more people are willing to see reason and give it a chance to work.
First, it should be understood that a good chunk of those 74 million Trump voters are alienated by the mere existence of Biden and other Democrats. The same can be said of a portion of the more than 80 million who voted for Biden and their feelings toward Trump and Republicans. The big difference, though, is many Trump voters refuse to and never will acknowledge that Biden was the real and legitimate winner of the election and instead have parroted and will continue to further mindless, but no less dangerous, lies that were fed to them by people who value the power and influence they hold above all else and don’t really stand for anything meaningful that can result in positive change for Americans.
Secondly, while I am not entirely comfortable with a string of executive orders or the increasing executive overreach in recent years, I do not believe at all that Biden, a former long-time senator, is committed to thoroughly sidelining Congress over the next four years. But it also cannot be sidestepped or ignored that a number of those orders issued by Biden were aimed at overturning executive actions by Trump that did damage to this country and its reputation. Whether or not those actions alienated the 66 million people who voted against Trump in 2016 (3 million more than the number who voted for him, by the way) did not seem to concern those who have so far bemoaned the Biden presidency in its early days. If we go by this logic — that in order to achieve "unity," a new president from a different party should make sure they're always appeasing those who voted for the other candidate and favored other policies — shouldn't Trump's term have been in effect a third Barack Obama term since Obama left office with a Gallup approval rating of 59 percent?
Some of Biden’s first-week actions — ending attacks on certain groups of people that were done in service of “owning the libs,” halting construction of the wasteful border wall, rejoining and reaffirming our commitment to vital groups of nations from around the world, restoring our reputation abroad and placing the health of the environment and consumer protection over money and corporate interests — are not out of step with the change in direction that a majority of Americans wanted and that he campaigned on. He has an obligation to follow through on advocating for his core principles. He should follow through on his pledge to be a president for all Americans, yes, but that doesn't mean being held prisoner to a mindset of, "I shouldn't do this because my political opponents will accuse me of breaking my promise."
Biden has been tasked by the people with getting the country moving again, and his early actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic have been particularly encouraging. At their core, they are designed to do more unifying of the country than anything we got over the past year from his predecessor. Effectively wrangling an unprecedented public health crisis, which effects each and every one of us, regardless of political stripes, with a well-coordinated federal response, is priority No. 1 right now. Biden promised it would be and the first week of his presidency suggests that he is more than prepared to deliver on the promise that led a majority of American voters to support him and not just vote against the other guy.
Specifically, as part of his coronavirus-related orders, the president has pledged greater investment in rural hospitals and health clinics and expanding access to care to those in rural areas, which traditionally vote heavily Republican. These are also the areas of the country where statistically you will find more contributing health and economic factors that have made COVID-19 that much more lethal. This approach, as part of a broader, long-term health care effort, will ultimately do far more for all people, including conservatives, in rural red areas than what we got in the past year from a contemptuous president who turned the pandemic into an opportunity to spread lies and grievances rather than an opportunity to unite the country against a shared crisis and save more lives.
Along with the long, painful process ahead of defeating this pandemic, there are other opportunities for “unity” — actually following through on promises to rebuild and enhance our infrastructure, and enacting and not just continuing to talk about meaningful immigration reform that encourages and rewards those seeking “The American Dream” and a better life for their families, not policies set on demonizing and dehumanizing immigrants and blaming them for one’s problems under the guise of “economic anxiety.”
These are big ideas and platforms that can and should attract Republican support and that would stand to improve the lives of GOP voters.
Even after all the tumultuousness of the past few years, the flag still flies and our institutions still stand. There is indeed a rare opportunity to end the polarization and gridlock and achieve “unity” in the sense of renewing shared values. Both parties don’t have to and shouldn't agree in lockstep on everything because that would inherently go against our democratic foundations. But they must share a commitment to respecting a viable process.
Biden does have the potential to bring the country together on many issues, but that will require others to do their part to meet him along the way. Compromise is often vital to moving the nation forward, but I have yet to see much of any evidence that GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell and many of his colleagues are committed to operating in the good faith that effective compromise requires. I’m skeptical that they are prepared to shift their approach from the past few years to valuing service to country above service to blind party interests, ego and demagoguery.
There is nothing wrong with a robust debate on legislation, and it should be encouraged. But inaction, obstruction and stonewalling can no longer be accepted. Democrats should listen to Republicans about any real and legitimate concerns they have with Biden’s newly-proposed COVID relief package, and Republicans should put forward workable ideas that can improve the package and attract more support. But we cannot remain paralyzed by procedural maneuverings by a man who spent the last several years turning the U.S. Senate into a legislative graveyard.
We can talk until the cows come home about hypocritical statements made by Democrats and Republicans about the filibuster and budget reconciliation. But McConnell’s professed concern for not only “fiscal responsibility” but also preserving the filibuster rings hollow when he knows perfectly well that he skirted the filibuster to pass massive tax cuts to benefit the wealthy and attempted to do the same in order to kill the widely popular, even if not flawless, Affordable Care Act. He is not alone in this deeply cynical valuing of power that must be called out if Congress and the president are to truly get America moving in the right direction.
Biden has called on the nation to turn down the temperature, “grow up” and get serious, and come together for a greater purpose. Has he abandoned his goal of unity? I don’t see how one could reasonably say that at this point. The question at hand in these critical days ahead should be: Are enough people willing to meet the moment?
