Every year on and around Nov. 11, we stop to reflect on and honor our veterans for all they — and their families — have sacrificed for our country.
But they should always remain near the front of our minds, and taking care of them should always be a top priority for this country — particularly when it comes to promoting and ensuring their physical and mental healthcare.
A couple of Veterans Day ceremonies were held in Winder over the past few days, and during one of them at Watson Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had a pair of war veterans as its guest speakers. One of the men, Dr. C.B. Skelton, who writes a weekly poem for this newspaper, spoke about his service in World War II and shared stories of his time spent on a team of investigators tasked with locating the remains of soldiers killed and having them either brought back home or buried in military cemeteries in Europe. As Skelton put it, “Rest assured, your government has gone to extreme ends” to ensure that they have been given a proper burial.
Now, more than ever, the U.S. government should highly prioritize taking care of our veterans and should be working diligently to lower the alarming rate of suicide among them.
A report released in September by the Department of Veteran Affairs indicated that at least 60,000 veterans died by suicide in the decade from 2008-2017 — more than 6,000 annually even as the veteran population declined 18 percent during that time as more and more older veterans passed away. Nearly 6,200 ended their own lives in 2017 alone.
Suicide continues to be a serious problem across the entire U.S. population. According to the VA report, the average number of suicides per day among adults rose from 86.6 in 2005 to 124.4 in 2017, and that figure included an increase from 15.9 to 16.8 veterans. The report also found that male veterans are 1.3 times as likely to die by suicide than non-veteran men, while female veterans are more than twice as likely than their female civilian counterparts.
The Military Times noted that federal officials “said they changed this year’s report to focus solely on veterans to avoid confusion about the population they monitor and directly assist. If the other military and never-activated reservist numbers were included, it would have pushed the suicide rate for the total veteran-connected group to about 21 individuals per day.”
Attempts to curb suicides are made more complicated by a negative stigma that is often attached to mental health issues and illness. Often, victims of suicide never articulate suicidal thoughts to others or exhibit any outward signs that they are struggling with depression or other mental health issues. Too many people are simply ashamed to ask for help.
That certainly extends to the veteran population. The Military Times points out that almost two-thirds of those veterans who died by suicide in 2017 “had no contact with the Veterans Health Administration” and that despite increased public outreach efforts by VA officials in recent years to address the problem, there are “limited opportunities to share information on support services with veterans who they don’t interact with regularly.”
This will continue to be a major challenge for our country for the foreseeable future, one that our leaders must tackle head-on. In March, President Trump issued an executive order establishing the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End the National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS). Among that “road map” is the creation of a new task force led by the VA secretary to work toward more quickly compiling national suicide data and better analyzing the performance of various prevention programs. The task force’s first formal report is expected in the spring of 2020.
But, as the executive order notes, this is not something the government can tackle alone. We all can help by donating to, volunteering with or promoting organizations that work to lower veteran suicide rates.
One such initiative is the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which provides treatment for veterans with traumatic brain injuries and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and
promotes efforts to prevent suicides by current and former service members. A group known as the Shepherd’s Men participates in an annual awareness run around the country and raises funds for the initiative.
On Memorial Day weekend last year, the group, co-founded by Atlanta-area resident Travis Ellis, ran 22 kilometers from The Varsity in Athens down Atlanta Highway to the American Legion post in Statham. They were carrying 22-pound flak jackets during the run, a reminder of the 22 veterans, active-duty service members and National Guard and Reserve members who die by suicide each day, according to a 2012 VA report. As of last year, since its founding in 2014 the group had raised more than $3 million for the initiative, a roughly 12-week rehabilitation program that has provided treatment for several hundred veterans of the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq at no cost to them.
Those of us who have never served in war can never fully comprehend what combat veterans have been through and witnessed, but we can do our best to lend our full support for them and public and private initiatives to help heal them.
In the meantime, any veteran having suicidal thoughts can contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press “1” for a VA staffer. Veterans or active-duty military who need someone to talk to or their family members can also text 838255 or go to VeteransCrisisLine.net for assistance.
You have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of, and we support you.
