In a statement to the Barrow County Board of Education last week, Kenny Lumpkin — who the board ultimately selected over six other candidates to fill the vacant District 1 seat — said providing the children of the community a quality education should be “politics-free.”
In the context Lumpkin was referring to, he’s right about that. Lumpkin was one part of what board members agreed last week was a strong slate of candidates for the open seat, with each of them presenting worthy perspectives about the future direction of the school district and unique insight that they could bring to the board. In most cases, there was little to glean from the interviews about the candidates’ personal politics. And Lumpkin’s personal political beliefs shouldn’t be a prime deciding factor on whether he will make for a good board member for however long he serves.
And yet, if he decides he wants to be elected to a full four-year term, Barrow County’s current elections system essentially forces him and anyone else to become publicly affiliated with a political party and go through a primary election to get on the general election ballot. Reading between the lines of his comments to the board, that’s clearly not something Lumpkin, a longtime community ambassador, is particularly wild about as he mulls a decision whether to seek election next year. But that’s the line the county has drawn, and there has been little vocal sentiment against it from the community to spark a change. The overwhelming majority of decisions made by the board — or even the county board of commissioners, for that matter — have little to do with Republican-Democratic politics, but from the get-go, that political weight has been placed on the scale.
So when discussing the matter of politics in education, there seems to be a pick-and-choose mentality among many about where political discussions should be inserted. Sometimes that debate involves topics in science or literature; most often nowadays, it’s social studies and history. When analyzing and studying history, especially considering that much of it has unfolded as the result of political movements, discussions about politics are often inescapable if you want a full accounting of history.
Currently, we are seeing the most noise stirred up by conservatives, especially conservative media/entertainment organizations and Republican politicians, in conversations revolving around “critical race theory.” Generally speaking, critical race theory — which has been put in the spotlight as the result of a renewed national discussion about race relations stemming from events of the past few years — asserts that racism and slavery are a significant part of the founding of America and that systemic racism still lives in our various systems.
I don’t know if this is another example of liberals unnecessarily attaching a fancy label to something that shouldn’t be so difficult to try to explain, but in many ways, it’s simply history — history that should be talked about and examined and that shouldn’t be so controversial to talk about. But instead, in this day and age of outrage from every which direction, we are witnessing a mass hysteria at the national level, where the likes of Tucker Carlson have convinced millions of people that the country’s youth are being indoctrinated by academics, politicians and “the media” to hate America, and that there is a grand conspiracy afoot to marginalize white people.
This is, of course, preposterous and absurd, but as former Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Jay Bookman put it in a recent column for The Georgia Recorder, “you can convince (people) of almost anything if they want to believe it hard enough.”
Apparently playing off of that sad reality and perhaps because he’s about to face a tough re-election battle and has run into some staunch criticism from the far-right wing of his party, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp interjected into the controversy by echoing much of the paranoia that’s being espoused on cable news outlets and all over Facebook. And at his urging, the state Board of Education followed suit by passing a political smoke-and-mirrors resolution that claims the U.S. is not a racist country and that Georgia is not a racist state.
It’s interesting that they on one hand have a problem with students being exposed to different accounts of the history of race and racism in America, but that they’ve never professed to be bothered by the fact that generations of people in the South were taught in public-school classrooms that Southern secession and the Civil War were merely or predominately the result of the belief in states’ rights and an opposition to tariffs and not about preserving slavery.
And it’s telling that many of the same people who claim that “history is being erased” by relocating, taking down or properly contextualizing Confederate monuments are the same ones who seem to support putting a muzzle on open and honest discussions about our history.
History, the good and the bad, is worth teaching, analyzing and discussing, and it’s not always going to be a pleasant or savory experience. But it is essential to having a better of understanding of where we’ve been, where we are now with our current legal and political systems, and where we could go in the future.
I’ve written before that Barrow County School System officials, school board members, teachers and students shouldn’t shy away from discussions about the fact that a middle school in the district, in 2021, remains named for a man that accomplished much for the state and his home county but also used every bit of his power and influence to oppose integration and be an impediment to progress and true equality.
As you think about critical race theory and whether some level of systemic racism still exists in America, think about the fact that it took a perpetrator-recorded video of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, by all means a modern-day lynching, for Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law to be overhauled. And think about the fact that, prior to the video’s public release, two separate south Georgia prosecutors’ offices claimed that no crime had been committed. Think about the power of the video taken by a teenager, of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes with no regard for Floyd’s life as it drained out of him, and the role it played in Chauvin’s conviction. And think about the many other instances that came before the Floyd killing where there were no videos and there was no justice for the victims of wrongdoing at the hands of those who chose to abuse their authority.
None of this happened as some sort of coincidence. It all had historical context, and it would be a disservice to up-and-coming and future generations of Americans to attempt to whitewash discussions of our history.
Here’s Bookman in his aforementioned column:
“If we are to take justified pride in those good things that our ancestors accomplished, in the nation that they built — if we erect statues to them and name schools and buildings and cities after them, if we warm ourselves a bit in their reflected glory, as the heirs to their greatness — is it not then dishonest to pretend that their mistakes do not also echo down into our own times? What wonderful magic is it that only the good they did lives on after them, and in us, while their evil somehow died with them, without leaving a trace? There is no such magic. There is only blindness, willful blindness. Heritage and history are not a buffet line, where you can pick and choose the things you like while ignoring the distasteful.”
Critical race theory has not been a major topic of discussion at Barrow County school board meetings, but it was referenced a couple of times last week in the candidate interviews. Lumpkin, who will be the third Black person to serve on the board since the creation of the current BCSS in 1971, was even asked about how he would address CRT being taught in local schools.
“I firmly believe that we live in a country that aspires to treat everyone equally,” Lumpkin said. “I believe diversity and inclusion are very important.”
Neither of those statements should carry any whiff of controversy. We have made tremendous strides as a country. But we’re also not perfect and we haven’t done enough to get to where we should want to be.
As our nation celebrates 245 years of independence this coming weekend, it’s worth being reminded that the American experiment is ongoing and that it is necessary to acknowledge that the country can still do and be better in order to live up to its most noble ideals.
That’s not a matter of hating the country, but of loving it.
