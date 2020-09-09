As our state holds its breath that we won’t see another COVID-19 spike in the weeks to follow Labor Day like we saw after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, around 75 percent of Barrow County School System students began returning to school buildings this week. And the district and county as a whole will now be put to the test of whether those schools can remain open and eventually have students back in classrooms five days a week.
School districts around the state and in northeast Georgia have varied in their approaches to reopening, and thus the results have varied too. While schools in neighboring Oconee County have reported few issues since returning full-on (with options for in-person and distance learning) in early August, neighboring Jackson County, which has seen a recent spike in cases, is having increasing problems across its three school systems.
According to The Jackson Herald, the Jackson County School System reported 546 quarantines and 35 active cases of coronavirus last week — up from 332 quarantines and 23 active cases the week before — and school officials announced the district would be closing its middle and high schools for two days this week. East Jackson’s football team also was forced to cancel its first two games of the season due to a high rate of exposure among players. Meanwhile, the Jefferson City School System, one of the earliest districts in the nation to return its students to its campuses, reported that 182 students were absent last week due to COVID-19 exposure (up from 142 the previous week), and the smaller Commerce City School System also reported an active case and six quarantines after not reporting any exposure the week prior.
In Barrow County, the community spread level has improved enough in the last couple weeks to where school district officials at least feel comfortable beginning to return students to classrooms. But despite continuing to receive significant pushback and emotionally-charged backlash from a vocal group of parents, the district’s phased-in approach of splitting students at each grade level into two cohorts and keeping the schools at 50-percent capacity until the spread level dips down much more significantly gives the schools a much better chance of keeping children and employees safe during a volatile situation.
District officials also made the prudent call in deciding to require face masks in the school buildings and on campuses rather than just “strongly encouraging” them, as had been the previous plan for much of the summer. They were undoubtedly a little shell-shocked when, after just one week of pre-planning, more than 90 teachers and staffers had to quarantine due to exposure or isolate due to a confirmed case, prompting them to recommend beginning the school year Aug. 17 entirely online, which the board of education approved in a split vote. The lower recent numbers of teachers and staff out with either a confirmed infection or direct or suspected exposure may be largely due to the recent decline in community spread, but it could also be a sign that more stringent measures in place throughout the district are working.
Still, as school board member Rickey Bailey remarked at a recent meeting, Barrow County is not out of the woods yet by any stretch. And all of this will be put to the test with the return of students. The district has reported very few student cases and quarantines in its weekly totals thus far, but since the children haven’t been back in school those figures only account for the students involved in high school sports and other extra-curricular activities like marching band (The district is not offering fall middle school sports). So as several thousand students prepare to return to classrooms after months away, we’re going to find out a lot about how seriously their families take COVID-19 and how much they adhere to the various precautions.
The various high school sports teams currently in action have to this point avoided significant COVID-19 outbreaks and the coaches I’ve spoken to point to knowledgeable athletic trainers, diligent athletes who want to preserve their full season, cooperative parents, and their own meticulous attention to detail in following all the established guidelines and protocols. And yet more than one coach I’ve talked to has said they’re holding their breath as their players leave their “semi-bubble” and are reunited with the general student population. We’re now going to get to find out a lot more about how determined those folks are to “save the school year” and whether or not this approach will be sustainable.
