It seemed cruelly ironic Thursday, Oct. 17, that hours after Congressman Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, died, the White House announced plans to hold next year’s Group of Seven summit at — surprise! — a Trump property.
And there was also plenty of pathetic hypocrisy in the announcement that the 2020 gathering would be held at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida.
President Trump and his allies have continued to insist (without any evidence) that there is criminal culpability and corruption — rather than simply very poor ethical judgment — to be found on the part of Joe Biden’s son for having a position on the board of a Ukrainian gas while his father was vice president. Even Trump’s two adult sons have opined on this — either a total lack of self-awareness or plain disregard for the fact that they and their sister continue to profit overseas off their father’s name and position.
But this announcement from Trump was more than tone-deafness. As the Washington Post editorial board so aptly put it, it was “blatant and corrupt self-dealing” by the president, who was trying to prop up a struggling business and basically decided to award himself a huge contract.
It’s no secret that Doral is underperforming. In May, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that the 643-room resort was in “sharp decline,” noting that its net operating income had fallen 69 percent since 2015. And Trump made clear at the end of this year’s G-7 in France that he was interested in bringing the gathering to Doral.
In an amazingly coo-coo press conference, Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, fawned over Doral as “far and away the best choice” among the options that had been considered during an "exhaustive" search. It’s the latest episode in a pattern of the president attempting to use the power and influence of his office to line his pockets, something he’s already mired in litigation over.
Mulvaney guarded against that assertion, saying hosting the G-7 would come at a cost to the Trump Organization. And while that may be true in the short term, as the Post editorial board notes, “the publicity that Doral will get, not to mention the prestige the business will claim long after hosting a major international conference, is valuable.”
Regardless, the emoluments clause in the Constitution is not all that ambiguous: “No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”
Someone with access to the president’s ear clearly read or had knowledge of that clause and understood the implications of what Trump was attempting here.
In an abrupt about-face roughly 48 hours later, Trump, amid bipartisan backlash, announced that the summit would not be held at the golf resort after all.
With his usual ranting bluster and affinity for the caps lock button, he tweeted, “I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have . . . its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!
“Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”
More likely: With daily revelations coming out of “Ukrainegate” about Trump’s willingness to put our foreign policy up for sale and impeachment looming as a result, this was not a battle Trump could afford to fight. His reckless decision-making with respect to Syria has created more chaos and death and could very well lead to the re-strengthening of ISIS. And it has led to strong rebukes from several Republicans in Congress, particularly in the GOP-controlled Senate that will decide his fate in a prospective impeachment trial.
It seemed probable that a few of those senators, running out of patience, may have communicated to him that if he went through with yet another blatant impeachable act and violation of the Constitution, they wouldn’t be able to vote to acquit him. And the Post went on to confirm on Sunday, Oct. 20, that several have grown tired and weary of having to defend him all the time.
Trump may be committed to self-dealing, but he’s also very much about self-preservation. So, too, are most of the politicians who will ultimately decide whether he leaves office earlier than anticipated.
And with public opinion against the president steadily increasing, the next incident may be a bridge too far for them.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.