They didn’t hang him with a rope. But judging by the horrific video, the February shooting death of a black man in Brunswick by two white men sure looks like a modern-day lynching.
It’s a simultaneously solemn and enraging reminder that, as far as we may have come as a society in America over the past several decades, we’re barely out of the wilderness.
But there is hope.
Last week, the GBI announced it would investigate the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery with the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp and at the request of District Attorney Tom Durden of the Hinesville-based Atlantic Judicial Circuit after the help was offered to him.
Durden, who had taken over the case after two other district attorneys recused themselves, had announced earlier that he would ask a grand jury to consider charges against father-son duo Greg and Travis McMichael for their role in the shooting. That paneling of a grand jury would have had to wait until at least next month due to the statewide judicial emergency declaration stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Within less than two days of the GBI probe, the McMichaels, who had connections to the Glynn County Police Department and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and had continued to walk free, had been charged with first-degree murder.
GBI director Vic Reynolds emphasized in a press conference that his agents followed and continue to follow the facts and law in their investigation. But we have gotten to this long overdue point through the online release of the video by a Brunswick attorney.
The McMichaels have claimed that they suspected Arbery of being connected to burglaries in their neighborhood — though there is no such evidence — and that he became violent when they confronted him so they acted in self-defense.
The video, taken by a third man who was with the McMichaels and was trailing behind, tells a different story. Arbery is seen jogging when he is confronted by the McMichaels, who were lying in wait in their truck. Arbery tries to run around the truck but is met by Travis McMichael with his gun drawn. Greg McMichael also draws his weapon. We’ll never know what was going through Arbery’s mind, but it’s more than reasonable to say he was placed in a position where he felt like he had to fight for his life.
Two shots ring out. Then a third. Arbery stumbles away, trying to escape, but falls to the pavement and dies.
It is a graphic, disturbing video, but it could be Arbery’s family’s best hope for justice in a criminal justice system that often doesn’t work equitably. The video has sparked local protests and a national call to action, reminding me of the story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old black boy murdered in Mississippi in 1955 by a white mob for allegedly whistling at a white woman. (The woman admitted to lying about the incident years later shortly before her death.)
Till’s mother insisted on a public, open-casket funeral so that the world could see what had been done to her son and the result of violent, unfiltered, state-sanctioned racism.
Like then, it feels irresponsible to turn away and stay silent in this moment.
One of the most infuriating aspects of the Arbery shooting is that local police and prosecutors had the video in their possession since the day of the shooting and yet the McMichaels were not arrested right away.
With the spotlight leading to heavy scrutiny on its actions, the Glynn County Police Department seemed to be more interested last week in figuring out who released the video and how. You have to wonder, and it’s worth investigating, whether there is a larger cover-up going on here between some in the department and the local district attorney's office. Thankfully, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has requested a federal probe into the initial investigation.
The second district attorney to recuse himself — who did so at Arbery’s family’s request only after it was revealed his son had worked with Greg McMichael in the Brunswick DA’s office — said after watching the video that charges weren’t warranted and that the McMichaels were justified in their actions.
We all have to be honest with ourselves. If two black men had chased down a white man and shot him to death because they thought he was a burglary suspect, and if they claimed to be standing their ground, there is absolutely zero change that law enforcement would have given them the benefit of the doubt.
Defenders of the McMichaels have referenced a prior criminal history by Arbery as some sort of justification. He apparently was sentenced to probation as a high schooler after bringing a gun inside a gym during a basketball game and another media report I saw mentioned a previous arrest for shoplifting. Absolutely none of that justifies his civil rights being so flagrantly abused and then his life being taken from him. It’s another racist excuse.
If you’re a black person reading this column, let it be known that too many people apparently believe if you’ve got a prior conviction on your record, you can be out for a run and be flagged down without due process by someone who isn’t even law enforcement and shot dead. Too many people believe their right to own a firearm means they have a right to hunt you down even if they think you've committed a crime and have no proof.
The public release of additional videos last weekend, which showed Arbery walking into an open house under construction — not an uncommon occurrence among people — and then moving along does nothing to cast him in a bad light. Even if he had taken something, it in no way justified the McMichaels playing posse and using lethal force.
If that is OK with you, what is the point in having police and sheriff's departments anyway?
None of this is earth-shattering to the black community, which has had to endure miscarriage of justice after miscarriage of justice throughout the country. For one, the shooting of Arbery has been compared to the Trayvon Martin killing in Florida several years back, where a teenager was killed while walking home by an unstable neighborhood watch guard, George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was acquitted. There was no video so it was up to trial attorneys to argue and a jury to speculate and decide on the evidence presented. But the inescapable fact is that the only thing Martin was armed with was a pack of candy. Zimmerman assumed a black kid walking through a mostly white neighborhood just had to be the suspect in recent break-ins. And Martin's life was snatched away for no reason.
“Because of the video, this is now bigger than Trayvon Martin,” Gerald Griggs, an attorney with the NAACP in Atlanta, said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week. “There is no room for speculation. The video speaks for itself.”
Maybe indeed this time will be different. The GBI's swift action is a critical first step to righting this atrocity. I want to hug Arbery’s mother and tell her that justice will be done. But in today’s America, I don’t have that confidence until it is done. But she doesn't need me to tell her that. She knows the long road that lies ahead.
I read a tweet last week from the great New York Times columnist Charles Blow that really stuck with me and speaks to the heart of the problem here. Blow’s columns on racial issues in America, particularly over the last few years, have hit the nail on the head like no others and his comments following the release of the Arbery shooting video were spot-on.
“This #ahmaudarbery case is the kind that keeps black parents like me up at night,” Blow wrote. “He was 25 and jogging. My son is 26 and likes to run. They don’t have to be doing anything wrong, and in a split second DEAD because rampant anti-blackness marks their masculinity as menace.”
That’s the fundamental issue that white America must really confront now with a renewed sense of purpose after yet another senseless act by white men with a gun. It is not and cannot be enough for us to simply not be racist. We have to openly and loudly repudiate and condemn racism, in all of its forms, as a state and as a country.
And as Blow points out, in times of protests amid social and economic restrictions during the ongoing pandemic, this is something actually worth standing up on.
“Georgia, if you can crowd the parks and malls for sunshine and sneakers, you can show up for #ahmaudArbery,” he wrote. “Space yourselves out and wear your masks, but let the world know that you will not accept this in your state!”
In this case, people are using their voices. And so far, it's working.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.