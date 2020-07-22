“We are at a turning point in our history. There are two paths to choose. One is a path I’ve warned about tonight, the path that leads to fragmentation and self-interest. Down that road lies a mistaken idea of freedom, the right to grasp for ourselves some advantage over others. That path would be one of constant conflict between narrow interests ending in chaos and immobility. It is a certain route to failure.
“All the traditions of our past, all the lessons of our heritage, all the promises of our future point to another path — the path of common purpose and the restoration of American values. That path leads to true freedom for our nation and ourselves.”
President Jimmy Carter made those comments in July 1979 during his “Crisis of Confidence” speech about the energy crisis and America’s need for energy independence. Carter received some criticism for the speech and got crushed at the ballot box the following year. But he understood then that “the true problems of our nation are much deeper” than the various political and social issues and problems we deal with.
That remains true today, and Carter’s comments from four decades ago can easily be applied to the coronavirus pandemic and our nation’s collective attitude toward it. Far too many of us, from elected officials to everyday citizens, lack the will to do whatever is necessary to effectively slow and hopefully eventually squash this virus. The common purpose to get the job done and return to some sense of “normal” life doesn’t seem to be within us like it is in other nations that have shown more progress.
In the first month or two of the pandemic, we did show the willingness to make sacrifices. The statewide shelter-in-place order put in place throughout April by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was necessary and the right thing to do — likewise in many other states. And it seemed like the majority of us were on board with the efforts to save lives and therefore shorten the timetable for a true economic recovery.
But when the calendar hit May, Kemp began aggressively lifting restrictions. And we as Georgians, like many other people across the country, lost our minds at Memorial Day and have yet to find them. As a result, the virus, still in its first wave, is flourishing, stronger than ever. And too many of us want to make mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing a political issue.
Recently, Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield said that, if everyone would just do their part and wear a flipping mask, we could get the worsening situation under control within four to eight weeks. At a time when we don’t know when there will be a widely-available and affordable vaccine for COVID-19 and when we should be undertaking an all hands-on-deck approach to try to corral the pandemic, why can we not get that buy-in from all Americans?
Much of the answer to that question points toward President Trump and the unfettered adulation he receives from his hardcore base. The president’s cavalier attitude toward the virus and the realities we’re facing — his refusal to consistently wear a mask in public and his out-in-the-open warring with public health officials and experts — thrills and quenches the thirst of his passionate supporters who have long thumbed their noses at medical science and fact-based information. He gleefully appeases sectors of selfish people who think their “rights” have been under assault by requirements and restrictions to get a public health emergency under control and who believe they have some pre-ordained, God-given birthright to potentially get as many people around them sick as they please.
It’s way past evident that Trump is incapable of, and not at all interested in, doing his part to lead and work toward ending this pandemic. He has only ever been about self-preservation. He can’t be counted on, and he never could. It’s up to us and other government officials to work toward a better future.
Unfortunately, our state leadership doesn’t appear to be up to the task, either.
Gov. Kemp’s decision not to follow other neighboring states and local governments within Georgia in rolling back some relaxations and requiring mask-wearing in public to try to get a handle on the recent spike in COVID cases is astonishingly short-sighted. And for all his talk from a couple months ago that he doesn’t “give a damn about politics right now,” his executive order that prohibits local governments from passing tougher restrictions and requiring mask-wearing smacks of politics. It is designed both to appease that same nose-thumbing Trumpian base and to soothe an apparently damaged ego by getting back at the cities around the state that did what he wasn’t willing to do: step up to the plate, make tough decisions and lead.
For all the conservative championing of “local control,” Kemp’s order completely ties local governments’ hands behind their back and severely weakens their ability to do what is necessary and in the best interests of their communities. And don’t give me the line about it being “unenforceable” when we have no problem enforcing (for good reasons) seat belt laws, speed limits, smoking bans in public spaces, and other mandates and regulations. A guy driving 16 miles per hour over the limit without his seat belt on down a rural stretch of highway isn't necessarily a public health emergency, but he's still going to get fined if he's caught doing it.
Kemp has often said he is working to “protect the lives and livelihoods” of all Georgians. But, no matter the level of sincerity behind the statement, given all the information we have about the transmission of the virus, is that really and truly the case? A recent document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force lists Georgia as one of 18 states in the "red zone," meaning that the week before it had more than 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people with more than 10 percent of diagnostic test results returning positive. The report recommends a face mask mandate, but all the governor who claims to have been following the science can muster is, "it's a bridge too far?"
It doesn’t matter whether you limit public gatherings to 25, 50, 75, 100 people; if you aren’t going to mandate mask-wearing across the state, the risk of transmission increases exponentially. The inevitable result of this careless action is that more people will get sick and even die, hospitals will have a heavier burden placed on them, and real economic recovery will be delayed that much more.
It is not enough to fly around the state and “encourage” people to wear masks while simultaneously taking his off in public to greet the president at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. It is not enough to warn that college football season will be canceled if we don’t follow the guidelines. We need substantive, preventative measures in place that have real teeth in them.
What we’re now likely to get instead is a legal standoff between the governor and local government officials when everyone should be working hand-in-hand to do all we can to quell this crisis.
We all should be past the point of someone having to tell us to wear a mask, wash our hands, socially distance, etc., anyway. But it has always been true that the officials we elect set the tone for our community, our state, our nation. When the time came to put pettiness aside and be a true leader, Kemp shrank in that moment.
And so, I think about the two paths that Jimmy Carter spoke of 10 years before I was born and the fork in the road we’re standing at today. Will we rise to the moment together and do everything we can for a better tomorrow, or will we shrink in our self-absorption?
