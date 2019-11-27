As the House Intelligence Committee conducted public hearings over the last two weeks as part of the first phase of impeachment proceedings, only the Democrats on the committee appeared interested in learning the truth about a scheme involving President Trump leveraging congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine in exchange for a public commitment to investigations that would benefit him politically and a White House meeting sought by the Ukrainian president.
The Republicans on the committee, apparently viewing their role to be defense attorneys for the president, huffed and puffed their way through the hearings, ignoring witness testimony, trying to cast aside career diplomats as partisan actors and shamelessly making an endless array of false claims in the unyielding service of one viewer.
They claimed, stunningly with a straight face, a clandestine plot among the committee’s Democrats to shut them out of “secret” closed-door depositions in the “dungeon” of the Capitol, when in reality Republicans on the three appropriate committees were given full and equal participation in the private questioning.
They claimed, again with a straight face, that there couldn’t have been bribery because the Ukrainians were never even aware of the hold on aid — while ignoring testimony from multiple witnesses and the basic timeline of facts.
And they parroted the debunked conspiracy theory that it was really Ukraine that was behind the 2016 election interference effort — even as former National Security Council member Fiona Hill told them the Ukraine interference theory Trump and they have become obsessed with is a “fictional narrative,” a hoax “perpetrated and propagated by Russian security services themselves.” They might as well have had their fingers in their ears and their tongues poking out.
One of the most egregious examples of this facts-be-damned approach by Trump and his enablers has been the claim that House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) met ahead of time with the whistleblower who brought the scheme to the public’s attention and “colluded” with him in an effort to bring down the president. They have suggested this was all a concoction of Schiff and that he should resign.
Setting aside that the whistleblower actually reached out to Schiff’s staff, which advised him to write a complaint to the intelligence community’s inspector general (which he did and which the IG viewed as credible), this fantasy from the world of Sean Hannity ignores the inconvenient fact that key points of the complaint (available for public viewing) are corroborated by the White House memorandum of the July 25 phone call between Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine and subsequent testimony. To believe this is all a creation from Schiff is to believe he was in on the July 25 call.
And in one of the most ironic turns in all of this, Ranking Member Devin Nunes of the Intelligence Committee, who led the Republican charade over the last two weeks, has now been implicated in attempts to conjure up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son, Hunter, who has served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
The lawyer for Lev Parnas, the recently-indicted associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has told media outlets his client helped arrange calls and a taxpayer-funded trip to Europe by Nunes and his aides in 2018 for his investigative work.
Nunes is alleged to have met with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in Vienna in December in an effort to obtain information on the Bidens. Both Nunes and Shokin have denied the meeting took place, though congressional records show Nunes and three of his aides traveled to Europe to the tune of $63,000 in government funds, according to reporting from The Daily Beast.
Shokin was fired in 2016 amid pressure from the U.S. and other western allies of Ukraine with Biden, who had the backing of the Obama administration and bipartisan group of senators, leading the charge. Without evidence, Shokin, Giuliani and Trump’s other cronies have claimed Biden led the push in an effort to protect his son.
As The Washington Post noted in a story that Nunes could face an ethics investigation, U.S. and Ukrainian officials have said the investigation into Burisma and its CEO was dormant at the time of Shokin’s dismissal and the investigation had nothing to do with the younger Biden.
“George Kent, a top State Department official, testified to Congress that it was believed at the time that Ukrainian prosecutors in Shokin’s office had accepted bribes in exchange for halting an effort to recover assets from the company’s CEO and went unpunished — a development that helped shape the international consensus that Shokin tolerated corruption and should be removed,” the newspaper reported.
In other words, Biden was leading an effort to combat the very alleged corruption that Trump and Republicans on the committee claim to be concerned about.
While all of this may not be of concern to Republicans in the House and in the Senate, where Trump will likely be acquitted sometime in January or February, the facts do matter. And the American people, who will ultimately decide Trump’s fate next November, should hear from every relevant witness in this scandal, including the man (Nunes) who has led the effort to turn the impeachment hearings into a three-ring circus.
Instead of Schiff, who has conducted himself honorably throughout the process and spoken with clear conviction about what’s at stake for this country, the heat should be on Nunes to explain himself.
