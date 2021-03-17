The world can be a cruel place and often doesn’t make much sense. And I’m sad to say that much of my middle Georgia hometown of Dublin and the city school system I was educated in are experiencing that reality in the worst, most excruciating of ways this week and will continue to do so in the days to come.
The community and the extended school system family has been stunned by the devastating loss of 32-year-old Dublin High School principal Jaroy Stuckey, his wife, 3-year-old son and their unborn daughter, all of whom were killed in a horrible car wreck on Interstate 16 last weekend. Even in a year filled with staggering, unfathomable loss and human suffering on a national scale — one that you would think would numb our capabilities of being shocked — I can’t wrap my head around something like this. How can someone, already highly-accomplished but with so much more to give to the world and his community, be gone along with his beautiful family just like that? How can something so unfair happen?
I did not know Jaroy, who was a year ahead of me in school, very well and had only met him a few times in passing over the years, but my earliest memories of him go back to the late 1990s at Moore Street Elementary, where he was far and away the smartest all-around kid. I can recall an honors night celebration where he seemingly swept the student achievement awards, and I can vividly remember how he dominated the Accelerated Reading competition. You didn’t have to be close to him to know that he was destined for great things, and I’m sure our teachers back then knew that, too. Jaroy was the standard that every kid at the school wanted to live up to academically.
His excellence continued on through to Dublin High, where he remained one of the top-ranking students in his class and also excelled athletically, playing an integral part in the school’s first-ever state basketball championship in 2006. From all accounts, his brilliance, humility and great leadership ability — quiet, yet confident — that I witnessed continued to shine during his career as an educator with Dublin City Schools. He quickly ascended up the ladder — from math teacher and basketball coach, to middle school and then high school principal, where he was Dr. Stuckey.
I haven’t lived in Dublin for nine years now, but from the outside Jaroy seemed like the perfect fit for my alma mater and the logical future choice to eventually take over as the system's superintendent. In more ways than one, Jaroy was a bridge-builder who was loved deeply and respected widely by his students, faculty and staff, and the broader community around him. It’s not very often that you come across a school administrator, particularly someone as high up as a high school principal, who garners universal praise. But Jaroy fit the bill. It’s clear, from reading the many tributes and personal testimonies on social media this week, that he made a lasting impact on virtually everyone around him.
I may not have known him well, and almost everyone reading this has probably never heard his name before, but I think most of us can think of people in our lives who have had that kind of impact. From a school standpoint for me, I think about my high school band director, the late Louis Foster, who was like a second father to me and many other students he taught over the years. He was one of those people who could instill empathy and compassion in everyone around him and was always there to listen — never too busy to sit down and talk and get to know his students better. I know that I’ll never forget how he listened to me and helped me navigate some personally-difficult times in my life.
We lost another one of my all-time favorites earlier this year in Lawrence Hall, a great science teacher but an even more phenomenal human being. I can remember being in his anatomy class my senior year, the morning after one of our classmates had been murdered, and how he sought to comfort the boy’s close friends in the class. He spoke some about his own experiences with tragedy, how he felt as a teenager the day JFK was assassinated. And then he opened up the floor to anyone in the class to say anything that was on their mind. Mr. Hall was there to listen, and that was just one snapshot of how much love he had for his students.
That, to me, is the mark of a truly great educator, and it’s undeniable that Jaroy Stuckey was one and meant so much to so many people. I can also relate to him in the sense that he, like me, was a young father. He had a 3-year-old son and a daughter on the way. I’ve got a 6-year-old boy and a second son on the way this summer. I can’t imagine how my and my wife’s families would react if something happened to us, and I can’t begin to imagine what Jaroy’s and his wife’s families are going through now.
But I do know that when certain people get taken from the world far too soon, that spurs even more people familiar with them to want to become a better person, a better man, a better husband, a better father, and to live life with a greater purpose.
As one person who was friends with Jaroy and competed against him on the basketball court with a rival school put it: “Even in his death, he’s teaching me about life. Time isn’t promised and relationships need to be mended, both family and friends.”
Like the person quoted above, I can’t comprehend the “why” of this, and I’m not sure we humans are capable of comprehending or meant to understand it. But whether or not you believe in prayer, lift up the families and friends of a great man and his family who are gone too soon. Hope that they find peace and comfort through the rough times ahead, and that there will be some light to balance out the dark void left behind.
And hug and tell those important to you that you love them.
