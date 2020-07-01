The latest Trump scandal unfolding — that his administration has apparently done nothing in response to what U.S. intelligence describes as a Vladimir Putin plot to put bounties on American soldiers’ heads in Afghanistan with the help of the Taliban — is perhaps his most egregious yet.
In terms of moral depravity, it ranks up there with and even surpasses keeping children in cages at the southern border and calling those who walk alongside neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people.” In terms of disloyalty to the Constitution and his oath as commander-in-chief, it may be unrivaled in a long list of transgressions that would have meant the resignation or removal of any other president at any other time, if so many in a position to hold him accountable weren’t living in an alternate reality.
There is still much to learn about this situation. But what’s become clear through numerous media stories and the confirmation from American and British intelligence sources is that there were at least offers of bounties through Russia’s military spy agency (one of the main parties implicated in the 2016 election interference efforts) and that American and allied troops as well as Afghan civilians died as the result of the plot.
It’s also been reported that Trump was informed of this at least as early as February, and the Associated Press has reported it was put on his radar in March 2019. But since he learned of it, Trump has done nothing except once again refer to Putin as a great friend of his, continue his calls for Russia’s reinstatement to the G8 (now the G7) and sign off on a plan to significantly reduce the number of American troops stationed in Germany — yet another strategic appeasement of Putin and the furthering of his and Trump’s apparent shared mission of severely weakening NATO. There is no condemnation of Putin and the Russian government to be found when it comes to this White House.
Any and all of the excuses offered up the last few days by Trump and his sycophants, along with the deafening silence about the substance of the intelligence, are problematic in their own way. It strains credibility to say that he wasn’t aware of the intelligence or that it wasn’t considered credible when intelligence sources have told media outlets otherwise and British intelligence officials have also confirmed it as legitimate.
If Trump and Vice President Pence knew about this and did nothing when offered a range of options, it’s an obvious violation of their oaths of office, and they should summon the self-awareness to do the honorable thing and resign.
If they somehow didn’t know because they weren’t told, that shows staggering incompetence in the administration that should lead to a mass house-cleaning.
If Trump was given the information and either didn’t realize or comprehend it, it’s another example of his fundamental unfitness and historical incapacity to perform the job, another deep stain of embarrassment on the Office of the Presidency.
Either way, it is long past evident that we as a country cannot continue to go on like this. As was the case in his impeachment over the Ukraine plot, attempts to hold him accountable in Congress would again be stymied and stonewalled by his administration itself, and deference would be given by the Republican legion of cowards in the U.S. Senate. So it will be up to the voters, regardless of political leanings and philosophical differences with a prospective Biden administration, to remove him in November.
And by all indications — due in no small part to his initial downplaying of and incompetence to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, his inability and/or unwillingness to lend a hand to lift up and heal a nation in turmoil, and his continued push to erode our institutions with the help of his lawless attorney general — Trump is facing an extreme uphill battle for re-election. He has not built upon the coalition that helped elect him. He has not brought any new people into the fold. He has not sought to build any bridges.
He is losing across most demographics of people now and his support is even dropping among active military members or those with military backgrounds, which has been one of the more reliable voting blocs for him and other GOP politicians.
There has arguably been no stronger condemnation from a military figure than the one offered last month by former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis, who accurately assessed Trump as a threat to the Constitution and assailed him for his attempts to politicize the military and use it to bend to his own personal and political interests.
In calling for his ouster at the ballot box if Congress cannot uphold its obligations, Mattis and others like Colin Powell have pledged to put whatever political and foreign policy disagreements they may have with Biden to ensure that our most basic norms and customs — and our integrity around the world — are preserved. They drew their red line and Trump has long since crossed it.
My question to those active-duty military members, veterans or those with military backgrounds who still support him and think he is the greatest thing to happen to our country in quite some time is: where is your red line? If you once supported him and no longer do, what was the final straw for you?
•Was it when we learned that, as a young man of great wealth and privilege, Trump wiggled his way out of service in Vietnam with five draft deferments? Multiple public reports, plus the 2019 congressional testimony of former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, indicated he faked his bone-spur condition to avoid service. Cohen testified he worked on helping keep this quiet and under the radar during the 2016 campaign, all while Trump simultaneously insulted John McCain and, by extension, other prisoners of war. He also insulted Gold Star families during the campaign and continues to vilely attack his critics who have served their country. Is that honorable?
•For all the attempts by him and so many others on the right to exploit the Benghazi attacks and American deaths for political purposes, it took Trump 12 days to comment publicly on the 2017 ambush that led to the deaths of four American troops in Niger. He still managed to inexplicably blame his predecessor and told the widow of one of the victims, “He knew what he signed up for.” How do you defend that utter lack of compassion?
Speaking of a lack of compassion, Trump has established quite the pattern when it comes to his lack of real support for military members and veterans.
•His administration weakened regulations against predatory lending practices that disproportionately targeted military members and their families. In addition, he flat-out lied that it was him who signed veterans’ choice legislation into law, when in fact it was his predecessor.
•In January, during the escalation of tensions with Iran over the Soleimani assassination, Trump downplayed traumatic brain injuries suffered by U.S. troops in an Iranian missile strike, prompting a demand for an apology from the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
•It has long been an American failure, among both major political parties, that we do not take better medical and financial care of our veterans. For his part, back in the ‘90s way before he was president, instead of using his wealth and resources to seek to help homeless veterans in New York, Trump sought to have them pushed off of Fifth Avenue near his headquarters, calling it a “deplorable situation.” Rather than offer a compassionate solution, Trump’s approach was, “out of sight, out of mind.”
Is any of this noble to you?
Along with Trump’s constant insults aimed at our allies and his repeated coddling of autocrats and dictators around the world, Trump has, at every turn, only been interested in how the use of the military could benefit him and never hesitated to toss aside our greatest national values, those many have given their lives to preserve.
Just last month, in one of the great, most stunning assaults on the First Amendment and the Constitution our country has ever seen, he used National Guard personnel to tear-gas peaceful protesters so he could stage a tough-guy photo-op in front of a church whose leadership did not invite him there to do so. He unnecessarily endangered the health and safety of West Point graduates and their families during the ongoing pandemic for a photo-op by insisting on giving an in-person graduation address. He also attacked the captain who alerted Navy leaders about the sickening of more than 100 people on his ship with the coronavirus and supported his firing.
Given all of this — and I’ve left quite a few incidents of his less than stellar conduct out — what evidence is there that this president has the interests of our military servicemen and servicewomen at heart? What evidence is there that he cares about you? Where are the signs that he is looking out for you and your loved ones?
And if this latest scandal doesn’t move you to see that we must change course this fall, when will enough be enough?
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.