I started writing this column Thursday, Jan. 7, the morning after the latest day that will live in infamy in our nation’s history. One that could have been prevented if so many people in this country had not lost their damn minds over idol worship, and if people in positions of authority had the resolve to ensure that some of America’s most hallowed grounds weren’t turned into a set piece for a D-rate action movie by thugs and domestic terrorists.
If only many in my profession had not normalized and legitimized a narcissistic lunatic over the last five years for the purposes of both sides-ism, access journalism, and ratings and clicks.
On Thursday, my son’s principal focused her virtual morning announcements on feelings and told the kids not to be scared, not to be afraid, of what they may have seen on television or heard their parents discussing the previous day. She told them to be mindful of the lesson of Mister Rogers, to “always look for the helpers” in a scary moment.
So I want to acknowledge the courageous actions of many on Jan. 6. One in particular: Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado, who was an Army Ranger in Iraq and who made sure during the insurrection that all House members were out of their chamber before he left, who comforted one panicked congresswoman and who instructed others on how to wear a gas mask. There was also the Capitol police officer, left by himself, who lured the mob away from unguarded Senate offices. You can learn a great deal about people in moments of crisis.
But while my heart was warmed by the principal’s message, I’m also sitting here ashamed and disgusted at the state of our country and humiliated about how those children would think of us if they could grasp more of what is happening.
I’m sitting here astonished that, as of this writing, Donald Trump, a global embarrassment for the ages who has permanently etched his place in the annals of all-time American public-figure villains, remains in power and continues to be allowed to soil the White House and the Oval Office. As many have pointed out, Trump has been banned from social media platforms but continues to have access to nuclear codes, even as calls grow for his immediate removal from office. If only people would stop talking about it actually do something. It is long past due to rid our nation of this lawlessness and legally and peacefully remove him as swiftly as possible. I don’t care how many days are left of this disgraceful chapter in the American story. It can’t wait any longer. This madness has to stop now.
Most of all, I’m sitting here angry that this insurrection was so foreseeable, for so long, and that millions of us have been telling people in every possible way that this day was coming and were dismissed by too many as sufferers of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” The FBI has arrested some and is seeking the public’s help in identifying more of the Capitol invaders. I didn’t recognize any of them myself, but I can tell them exactly where to find to find their co-conspirator and the grand architect of it all: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
It has given me no great pleasure the last four years to write so many columns about Donald Trump and how historically and emotionally unfit he is to hold public office. I am well aware of the political demographics of Barrow County and know plenty of you may read this newspaper’s opinion page — underscore “opinion” — week-to-week and say, “There he goes again, griping about Trump.”
But I am also well aware that, in some countries on this earth, I could be jailed and executed for speaking out against government leaders. And as long as I am given this platform, I will lend my voice to the many who refuse to stand silently by and not try to move the guardians of our republic to ensure that we never become a full-on banana republic. Donald Trump, ever the wannabe dictator, has wanted that from day one. This is who he is. He wants to be worshipped, admired, forever loved. His lust for total, unmitigated power is unrivaled in American history. He should never be allowed to hold federal office again.
Over, and over, and over again, I have said in this space that words from our leaders and elected officials matter, but this wasn’t some unwitting invitation. Trump wanted this. He wanted the chaos. He wanted this sad, disgraceful spectacle. He and his carnival clown band of seditionists and traitors to the Constitution wanted this army of nutcases — some with weapons, others decked in military gear and carrying police-grade zip ties — to mount a siege against our democracy. And, as more layers of the onion are peeled back, we will likely come to learn that he conspired to make it happen. All out of his desire to remain in complete control.
Five people died as the result of the Trump-inspired travesty on Capitol Hill, including a Capitol police officer who was assaulted by the MAGA mob. He supported Trump politically, by the way. As of this writing, the White House flag was still not at half-staff.
The woman who was shot and killed by Capitol police was a devoted member of QAnon and had convinced herself that Jan. 6 was “the storm,” the day Trump, like a mythical white knight, would justly capture and execute his enemies. All the evil, Democratic, Satanist child-eaters. The woman was allowed with apparent ease into the building (Much more on this is coming out by the day) and, along with the other like-minded goons, could have hurt and killed hundreds of our government’s leaders.
We are a mentally ill nation, and our collective catastrophic and miserable failure to acknowledge that reality and sufficiently address it was on full display on Capitol Hill.
More than one of these imbeciles are now sitting members of Congress, including one from right here in Georgia. You still think these people are just losers playing around on the unregulated internet in their basements? You think they who chanted “Hang Mike Pence” while the vice president was hiding in the same building won’t try to kill someone again? On Jan. 20? Weeks and months from now? They’re here for real, and Donald Trump welcomed them to Washington on Jan. 6, said he loved them and called them “special.”
The numerous videos of the atrocities, including the one that ended with the woman being shot and the immediate fallout on the scene, are deeply disturbing, but necessary viewing to show what was carried out by the true “radicals” in this country and nurtured by the "leader of the free world" and other willing seditionists in the highest levels of government.
If you just want to dismiss this by saying, “This isn’t who we are,” think again. This is the dark undercurrent of our society — coddled, prodded, provoked and preyed upon by a truly horrible man who has received their sick adulation. And it is too late for those in power who have enabled him to bring our republic to the brink of civil collapse to try to separate themselves from that which they have contributed to or to absolve themselves of blame. They own it and they’ll wear it forever.
We are so profoundly lost as a nation. Many might say that we’ve lost or even turned our backs on God and Jesus. If we have indeed lost Him and His true teachings — and if you’re wondering who turned out the lights to make it harder to see Him — you can look particularly over these last few years to the religious right movement, whose members fashion themselves as some sort of gatekeepers of morality in our society but who have defended and bowed down to a man with no sense of morals or human empathy, a false prophet. They have shamelessly enabled Trump to the long-term detriment of our nation’s health and reputation.
You can also look to the large business leaders, Wall Street tycoons and corporate executives who have long known he was a cancer on our society but turned their heads because they believed that his administration’s policies made them richer. I hope all of them are enjoying counting their money.
And you can look to the cowards in elected office who weren’t enthralled with him, in quite a few cases privately talked about how much they detested him, but publicly bent the knee and kissed his rear without a shred of integrity or any semblance of a backbone.
It may be my and others’ cross to bear in finding forgiveness for them. But those of us who watched the horrifying events of Jan. 6 unfold, knew what we were hurtling toward and watched these people wait until the final days when their lives were put directly in danger to say and/or do something, will never forget how all of conducted themselves and who and what they chose to prioritize over this country.
This has to stop. We must uphold our tradition as a nation of laws, not a nation under one man’s rule. No more excuses of “This isn’t who we are.” No more insincere calls from the enablers to “move on” or “unify” so they don’t have to undergo the awkward and painful process of self-reflection.
Each and every one of us owe it to ourselves and the country to remember what happened on this day, to come to terms with it and take the necessary accountability steps so something similar or far worse doesn’t happen again.
We are at the last exit ramp.
God help us.
