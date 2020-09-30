The United States of America is a pressure cooker right now, and Donald Trump is turning up the dial, ready to delight in the explosion to come.
He’s been doing that for some time now, but as we are entering the final month of the 2020 presidential campaign, we are also barreling toward what likely will wind up being one of the ugliest episodes in our nation’s history. And Trump is ready to not only embrace the chaos, but incite it and emerge from it with his power intact.
Trump’s latest poking of the fire came last week when he refused to answer a straightforward question from reporters: Will he commit to the peaceful transition of power if he loses the election to Joe Biden? It is undoubtedly alarming that an American president would say that, but not surprising at all — given Trump’s disdain for our country’s democratic norms and institutions, his disregard for the rule of law and those who actually meant it when they swore an oath to uphold it, and the constant war he wages on basic facts and truths in order to stroke his ego and evade responsibility and accountability for anything.
Trump has not really disguised any of this, so what reason do we have to believe that he would accept the results of an election he is defeated in? If you think he’s going to be humble and gracious, call Biden and offer his congratulations, and pledge to provide any support he needs moving forward, you haven’t been paying a lick of attention. If you somehow believe a scenario exists where he goes in front of the camera in the final days of his presidency and delivers a positive closing message to the nation, or one where he follows the tradition of George H.W. Bush and leaves a classy note for his successor on the Oval Office desk, what rock have you been dwelling under?
There is no heartfelt and congenial end to this madness. Trump knows that without the powers of the Presidency and willing enablers like William Barr to shield him, he may very well face criminal prosecution one day. And, as the New York Times examination of his tax returns makes clear, he needs the Presidency to stay afloat financially. He’s not going to walk gently into the good night, back into private life, and he’s not going to allow something as trivial to him as the will of the American electorate to thwart his quest to remain in power and protect his own interests.
I’m not speaking so much of the scenario tossed out where he loses but refuses to peacefully vacate the White House when his term constitutionally expires at noon on Jan. 20, but the one where he uses the powers of his office and some of the clunky provisions in the Constitution to set aside the voice of the American people — ones that Barton Gellman laid out in his long, but essential, piece for The Atlantic last week:
“The worst case is that he uses his power to prevent a decisive outcome against him. If Trump sheds all restraint, and if his Republican allies play the parts he assigns them, he could obstruct the emergence of a legally unambiguous victory for Biden in the Electoral College and then in Congress. He could prevent the formation of consensus about whether there is any outcome at all. He could seize on that uncertainty to hold on to power.”
Gellman goes on to report on how Trump’s legal teams are setting the stage for a widespread contesting of election results in the key swing states, which Trump has telegraphed with his all-out assault on mail-in voting through manic tweets and on the campaign trail — along with his sanctioning of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's attempted sabotage of the Postal Service.
With a historically polarized country, we are likely to see record-breaking turnout this election. And with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, we certainly will see massive, record-breaking levels of mail-in voting.
Mail-in voting, a legal and perfectly-acceptable form of voting, is not exclusive to any one political party. Hell, Trump himself does it. But all the available public polling suggests Democratic voters across the country are far more likely to go that route to protect themselves from long waiting lines during this public health crisis. Trump’s strategy, therefore, is to discount the practice of mail-in voting as dangerous to the republic and riddled with fraud — even though, as FBI director Christopher Wray has testified before Congress, there is no evidence to support such a ridiculous and easily-debunked claim.
But in a post-truth world that he helped create, Trump, his devotees and his apologists aren’t interested in hearing such stubborn things as facts and logic. They know the mail-in vote count and thus the election is likely to go against them, so they’ll stop at nothing to discredit it and cast a cloud of uncertainty around the real results. It’s easy to envision Trump seizing on actual election day numbers to claim victories in states that would add up to 270 electoral votes and suggesting any mail-in tallies that are counted after election night should be disregarded — because he has let it be known that’s exactly what he will do. And he’ll push the narrative that any objections from Biden and the Democrats is a blanket refusal to accept a legitimate outcome.
This is where, Gellman notes, Trump (with a boost from his team of lawyers) will take advantage of “ambiguities in the Constitution” and “logic bombs in the Electoral Count Act” to extend the dispute over mail-in ballots for weeks, on into early December, when the “actual tabulation of the vote becomes less salient to the outcome.” Instead, the attention will shift to the appointment of the 538 presidential electors who make up the Electoral College.
“We are accustomed to choosing electors by popular vote, but nothing in the Constitution says it has to be that way,” Gellman writes. “Article II provides that each state shall appoint electors ‘in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.’ Since the late 19th century, every state has ceded the decision to its voters. Even so, the Supreme Court affirmed in Bush v. Gore that a state ‘can take back the power to appoint electors.’ How and when a state might do so has not been tested for well over a century.”
And according to Gellman’s sources within the GOP, Trump is ready to put this to the test and lobby and pressure Republican-controlled state legislatures in several critical battleground states to discard the popular vote total in their state and instead appoint electors who will be faithful to Trump. Given the GOP’s capitulation to Trump on just about anything and everything over the last four years, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that those legislators would fall in line.
In his piece, Gellman goes on to spell out several scenarios where there could be dueling Electoral College counts, how the process would eventually wind up in the hands of Congress, and what Vice President Mike Pence’s role would be as president of the Senate. All of this would be setting up a situation where two men are preparing to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, sparking an unprecedented constitutional crisis that, Gellman and others in the piece warn, the country is not sufficiently prepared to handle.
That is why there needs to be a plan in place now to respond to attempts to ignore the decision of the American people — attempts in service of a man incapable of admitting or accepting defeat. Voting in such large numbers that they can’t be ignored or manipulated is an obvious step, but this should go beyond organizing and turning people out to the polls. The most powerful tool we have (hand in hand with our vote) is our voice, and the effort must be made to make sure that more people of all political persuasions understand, if they don’t by now, what really is at stake here.
We must also finally dispense with the notion that "both sides" are equally bad. One party and its leader, the Trumpian Republican Party, have shown their total irreverence for many of our nation’s bedrock ideals over the last several years. At the national level at least, their lust for unfettered power motivates them beyond all else. They may have been losing the larger battle of ideas for some time now, but they are determined to cement a minority-rule political system for years to come.
What’s on the ballot this year at the federal level is not simply a head count of how many Republicans and Democrats will be elected, or a matter of red vs. blue, but the very preservation of the idea that, in America, our voice still matters.
Here’s political commentator Andrew Sullivan, who supported American conservatism before it lost its way, in his latest writing:
“We are tethered to Trump at this point because he is the legitimate president: the man who cannot control himself is in control of all the rest of us. And that’s why I desperately want to appeal to right-of-center readers at this point in the campaign to do everything they can to vote and to vote for Biden. This is not about left or right. This is about the integrity of a system that can give us such a choice. It really is an existential moment for liberal democracy, and its future, not just here but across the world.”
The question for voters, elected officials, journalists and even judges in the federal courts, is: Are you prepared to do everything you can to preserve our system’s integrity?
