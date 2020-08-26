On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp penned a letter to the editor in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which he called the newspaper a “tabloid rag” over its reporting on the coronavirus pandemic’s continued impact on Georgia.
Here was the governor’s opening sentence: “Georgia is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but you wouldn’t know it from reading the state’s flagship newspaper.”
Meanwhile, on the same day the letter was published, Georgia reached and surpassed 5,000 officially-recorded deaths from COVID-19. It took two weeks for the state to go from 4,000 to 5,000 deaths — after it took a little over three weeks go to from 3,000 to 4,000. Georgia ranks in the top 10 in the country for overall coronavirus-related deaths and in the top five per capita.
But you wouldn’t know it from listening to and reading the governor’s almost pollyannaish remarks about how his administration is handling the fight against the virus.
You really have to stand in awe at the brazenness of Kemp’s attempted misdirection in the letter, which came days after he lashed out at the AJC for reporting on a leaked White House Coronavirus Task Force report that indicated Georgia has the highest rate of new cases in the U.S. and recommended that the state should be undertaking far more aggressive mitigation efforts, including a statewide mask mandate and allowing far fewer people for public gatherings.
Predictably, Kemp directed his outrage not at the severity of the situation, but at the report being leaked. Apparently, he and his administration don’t believe you should have had access to the data; nor do they believe you should see the redacted documents that provide more details of how our state is managing the pandemic response, which the newspaper he is in a hissy fit with also reported on.
“This is what’s so frustrating about pandemic politics and leaked reports. We’re glad to talk about these numbers every day,” Kemp said toward the end of a press conference last week. “I will tell you that the media only focuses on the bad numbers. They never focus on the good numbers.”
•••
In reality, the AJC did include in those reports information about recent declines in new cases and hospitalizations. Those are encouraging, but it doesn’t change the fact that deaths continue to soar and that Georgia ranks near the top in categories it should not be proud of. In six months, COVID-19 has killed more Georgians this year than anything else except for heart disease and cancer. And we still have four months to go and haven’t even gotten to flu season yet, which will likely only escalate the severity of the situation — something doctors and medical leaders across the country, including in Barrow and surrounding counties — have been saying for weeks now.
But Kemp and his press people are only interested in you hearing the positive numbers, as he so aptly demonstrated when he accused the media of cherry-picking coronavirus data and then simultaneously did the exact same thing.
The question needs to be asked of this governor: Does he consider slight to modest improvements in test positivity rates and hospitalization levels — while deaths keep climbing, the state continues to struggle to build an ample contact-tracing network and COVID-19, evidence shows, continues to cause significant damage to the organs of even many of those who survive — a job well done?
The governor often talks about this in sports terms. In April, when the state was under a mandatory shelter-in-place order, he urged Georgians to “hunker down” to stop the spread of the virus. He has also warned us to wear masks if we want a chance at seeing college football this fall, even as his administration has not done nearly enough to improve the public health safety on college campuses that have reopened. But does Kemp, who says we don’t focus enough on the positive, think Kirby Smart takes the same approach in preparing the Georgia Bulldogs week-to-week? Only focus on what went right, not what is in need of correcting before the next big game? Sounds like a recipe for getting knocked on your butt by a strong opponent.
But the governor and his press people and other state officials clearly don’t see it that way.
On Friday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Health put out a press release that highlighted some of the same recent “positive indicators.” At the same time, the department made passing mention of recent outbreaks around the state and “areas of concern” (with very little detail or context) and no mention of the death count continuing to climb at an alarming rate.
The release gave the impression that the DPH serves as nothing more than another public relations arm of the governor’s office.
Given Kemp’s decision in his letter and the DPH’s decision in its press release to ignore Georgia’s abysmal ranking in the COVID-19 death category, why should we not infer that their attitude is, “It is what it is?”
•••
No matter how much they choose to ignore or gloss over it, the deaths continue to be a real problem. My hometown of Dublin in middle Georgia recently found itself in the top 10 nationally for new deaths per capita. In less than a month, Laurens County — which Dublin is the county seat of — went from one officially-recorded COVID-19 death to 36 among county residents as of Monday. COVID-19 has torn through nursing homes and long-term care facilities there — killing 38 residents between four facilities as of Monday.
But it isn’t just contained to nursing homes. A man who taught at my high school from the time my father was there to my time there 30 years later was 77, but from all accounts seemed to still be in pretty good health. He checked into a hospital on a Thursday evening with pneumonia-like symptoms and died the next night, positive for COVID-19. Another man, a small business owner who I remembered from my younger days in Boy Scouts and was well-liked in his church and throughout the community, spent a couple weeks on a ventilator before his kidneys completely shut down and nothing else could be done. As of this writing, a well-respected banker in town remained on a ventilator.
The teacher I mentioned was the second official recorded death in Laurens County. And his death came after a doctor at the nearly overrun hospital there put out an exasperated plea on social media, begging people to wear masks and socially distance.”
At one of the nursing homes where 24 residents had died as of Monday, 51 staff members had been infected with COVID-19 — all after the state had long since put in place strict protocols at long-term care facilities.
This is just one county, but these are clear indicators that we as a state should be doing more and that catchy phrases haven’t gotten through to many Georgians like actual mandates might.
Gov. Kemp’s response? “You can mandate masks and issue stay-at-home orders, but every person will ultimately decide what to follow and what to ignore. People – not government – stop the spread,” he wrote in his letter.
Real leaders tell people what they need to hear, not just what they want to hear. And they recognize that what they actually do, more than just what they say, carries weight. If the governor’s attitude is, “People are going to do whatever they want, so why bother,” he should step aside.
•••
But since there is a vacancy of leadership at the state level, it should now fall on our local leaders to pick up the slack.
Kemp’s latest executive order still ties local governments’ hands behind their back to some degree. It allows localities to impose mask mandates and other restrictions on city- and county-owned properties, but not at restaurants or other spaces that have large gatherings — which does nothing to really get at the root of widespread transmission in communities.
The time has come for these local governments to publicly lobby the governor through resolutions and letters to take stronger action, impose a statewide mask mandate and follow the recommendations of the White House task force.
In Dublin, the city council approved a citywide mask mandate and sent a resolution calling on Kemp to enact a statewide mandate.
There doesn’t seem to be much of an appetite here in Barrow County among elected officials and administrators to get into what private businesses should and shouldn’t be doing when it comes to stemming the spread of COVID-19. But if they can spend hours debating square footage and exterior building materials on houses and businesses, surely they can advocate for statewide orders that have actual teeth in them amid a public health crisis.
At the end of the day, if we’re ever going to get past this, someone has to take the initiative and lead — because there are actually lives that depend on it.
—
