It seems appropriate that Donald Trump’s simultaneously delusional and nefarious attempt to steal the presidential election, by claiming voter fraud on a massive scale on the part of Democrats, would reach its climax with the president himself doing what he has baselessly accused his opponents of doing.
Trump, in an hour-long phone call that will go down in the history books, urged, pressured and begged — all at once — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him enough votes to overturn his narrow defeat of 11,779 votes to Joe Biden in the state, an outcome that has already been confirmed three separate times. And when Raffensperger and his counsel calmly told the madman that he was wrong about his “data” and his whack-job conspiracy theories and declined to participate in what would amount to a criminal conspiracy, the madman lobbed veiled threats of prosecution at them.
It’s all on tape.
“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state, and flipping the state is a great testament to our country.”
“So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”
“There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”
“So tell me, Brad, what are we going to do? We won the election, and it’s not fair to take it away from us like this.”
“The people of Georgia are angry. The people of the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”
•••
There’s no wiggling out of this one for Trump apologists. The president likely committed state and federal crimes by soliciting Raffensperger to hand him the state, and you’re kidding yourself if you believe this kind of conduct from him is limited to this phone call and the 2019 one with the Ukrainian president that got him impeached. These are the ones we know about.
It’s no mystery that Trump would react this way. Beyond his malignant narcissism that renders him incapable of accepting the reality of defeat, he knows that a life of legal and financial problems awaits him starting in less than two weeks.
He has all the desperation of a cornered rat, but he also holds the power of the Presidency for two more weeks and apparently doesn’t care what bridges he burns. And the nation is forced to hold its collective breath until basic sanity is restored in the Oval Office.
The remaining question over these last two weeks of the worst presidency in modern times will be how individual Republican officeholders react to Trump’s apparent attempts to take the party down with him completely.
For many of them, that question has been answered and was done so long ago. For example, take Sen. David Perdue who, as of this writing Monday, was still in prime Trump bootlicking mode ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia. (We may or may not know by now whether it paid off.) When asked about the Raffensperger tape, Perdue described it as “disgusting.” No, not that the President of the United States tried to sway a public official to rig an election in his favor. “Disgusting” that the phone call was recorded and leaked. Which is another way of saying, “It’s my wife’s fault that she came home early and discovered that I was sleeping with the neighbor.”
Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer tweeted: “Mind boggling that @GaSecofState and his lawyers would secretly record and release a confidential settlement conference with the President. I have made open records requests to the Secretary of State which have never been acknowledged or answered. This is lawlessness.”
Never mind that the call was not a “confidential settlement conference.” Never mind that Trump forfeited any presumption of confidentiality when he publicly tweeted about the call and lied to the American people about it, and never mind that Raffensperger had every right to correct the record. The apparent lack of both an ounce of shame and a properly-functioning moral compass on the part of Perdue, Shafer and others is puke-inducing. With respect to Perdue, his fawning over and continued deference to a truly lawless man should be an automatic disqualifier for holding public office.
•••
The reaction to this phone call by individual GOP politicians will largely be similar to their reaction to a last-ditch attempt this week among members of Congress to derail Biden’s election victory. Congress was scheduled Wednesday to affirm the Electoral College vote county of 306-232 in Biden’s favor, the final formality ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration — but not without a last-ditch effort by well over 100 Republican House members (including Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th District) and at least a dozen senators to bring to the floor a recitation of total BS in the spirit of overturning the election in favor of their political lord and savior, Donald J. Trump.
Sure, this is a sad-violin version of a coup that will prove futile — because even if the contesting of the results had enough support in the Senate to achieve anything, the Democratic-controlled House would take the step of duly choosing Biden as president.
Sure, from a Senate standpoint, this is nothing more than an audition for the 2024 primaries for senators like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, who are looking to seize the mantle of Trumpism for a presidential run (if in fact they gain permission in the form of Trump or one of his adult children not seeking the nomination).
What really matters is that this is the point of no return on whether they will capitulate to blow-torching our country’s democratic norms and foundations to suit their own interests.
As Republican Sen. Mitt Romney succinctly and accurately put it, “it’s ambition pointing a gun at the head of democracy.”
For the Trump minions, lackeys and devotees in the House, this is a matter of whether they will firmly prioritize their allegiance to a demagogue and wannabe autocrat over their oath to the Constitution and the long-term health and viability of our republic.
It isn’t that Hice professed his support for contesting the election results and was shamelessly obtuse and hypocritical in failing to acknowledge his own re-election occurred through the same election system. It’s that he, like many of his fellow radical far-right Congress members, are engaging in what amounts to sedition and an attempt to overthrow the will of the people.
“Fraudulent elections and liberty cannot co-exist!” Hice tweeted. “If fraud is tolerated, tyranny will ensue! We cannot afford to be idle. These are the moments that count. We must eradicate election fraud and prosecute the guilty. OBJECT to the electoral certification in Congress on Jan 6!”
All of this amid Trump’s call for an army of nut jobs to “be there, will be wild,” in reference to planned gatherings in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Coming together will be armed right-wing militias and many people who have been fed dangerous misinformation and have been brainwashed into the belief that Democrats and even Republican election officials should be tried for treason and executed.
Counter-protestors will undoubtedly be there as well, and Hice and all the others will bear responsibility if there is any violence in the streets Wednesday. They will also be responsible for the long-term damage to rational discourse and the furtherance of alternate realities where basic truths are called into question, thereby weakening America’s ability to endure in future years.
These Republicans might say, “Calm down. Our constituents who voted for us don’t believe Biden won the election, so we should hear those arguments.” But they will also conveniently ignore the fact that the courts are where those arguments are heard and that Trump has a long, sustained record of losing in the courts on this front. And they will conveniently evade any responsibility for their role in their constituents believing fact-free claims.
They want to gleefully sing, “Come on baby, light my fire,” and then absolve themselves of any culpability in the arsonist burning the house down.
They have a clear choice to make here. Their actions in this most consequential of moments in American history should never be forgotten.
