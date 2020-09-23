It took very little time after word began breaking of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday night for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to once again prove he is a man without any sense of decency, honor or integrity, a man devoid of any worthwhile principles — just in case it wasn’t already glaringly obvious.
In short order, McConnell was out with a statement that whatever nominee President Trump puts forward to replace her — as of this writing, signs were pointing toward 48-year-old Scalia disciple Amy Coney Barrett — would receive a vote on the floor of the Senate this year. It was easy to envision McConnell dictating that statement with the same weasel smile he had after Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement in 2018 when he declared that Trump’s nominee (which turned out to be Brett Kavanaugh) would receive hearings and a vote before the midterm elections.
The president, with McConnell’s gleeful blessing, has telegraphed that his nominee will be put forward immediately, with a targeted final confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election, and the majority leader’s shamelessly hypocritical stance here sets up what is sure to be a historically ugly political battle.
And the Democrats had better grow some stones and be ready for the fight. It should no longer be a matter of how unfair they think the process is, but what they plan to do to confront what lies ahead of them.
Democratic politicians, anti-Trump groups like The Lincoln Project (which has produced some incredibly-effective ads) and news outlets can throw the previous words of McConnell, Lindsey Graham and others back in their face all they want to. You can point out that Ted Cruz’s professed concern about having an eight-person, ideologically-divided Supreme Court in a presidential election year — when the final result could be litigated before the court — didn’t exist in 2016. It does not matter to these people. They do not care.
For many of these Republican leaders, their life mission in politics has been to fundamentally reshape the American judicial system, but especially the Supreme Court, for a generation or more. That is especially true for McConnell, who has long abdicated the responsibilities of his position and has turned the Senate into a legislative graveyard (particularly since the Democrats won control of the House in the 2018 midterms) while ramming through as many conservative judges in the lower courts as he can. With the death of Ginsburg and the prospect of filling her seat with a reliable conservative for decades,
McConnell is at the 1-yard-line of doing just that. What he, Graham and others aren’t interested in, Democrats, is your hemming and hawing over how unfair or unjust you believe it is (you’re right) that he held Merrick Garland’s nomination — which came after Justice Scalia’s death 267 days before the 2016 election — hostage and, yet, plans to force through Barrett or another rock-hard conservative ideologue after Ginsburg’s death a mere 46 days before the 2020 election. There never was a Biden rule or a Garland rule. They made it up like a fairy tale. They told you there would be payback for the Kavanaugh saga, and this is it.
This whole thing is all about power, and this is something the Democrats and, often, liberal and progressive voters have failed to fully grasp. In case the stakes of this election weren’t crystal-clear, here you go. If, no matter your personal politics, your goal is to keep Trump from further eroding our institutions and democracy for another four years (with the backup of a new Supreme Court he picked one-third of), the choice on the ballot this fall is clear. If you consider yourself a liberal or progressive but are thinking of sitting this election out because Biden isn’t “left” enough for your standards, you’ll have no room to complain when Trump is re-inaugurated Jan. 20.
But having the steely resolve to organize and get out the vote is just one aspect. The Democratic leadership must also be willing to step up to the plate.
We can have all the discussions in the world about whether this will be a politically-advantageous maneuver for the Republicans and their hopes of retaining the presidency and/or Senate. There are valid arguments to be made for both viewpoints of whose base it will galvanize more in an election that’s more about turnout than persuasion. And we can talk about what moderate Republican senators like Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski and those facing tough re-election fights like Susan Collins will do or what they say they will do. But McConnell has proven again and again to be cold and calculating. And you can rest assured that he did the math and he knew, even before Ginsburg’s death, that he has the votes to make this happen — even if it means Vice President Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.
McConnell and the Republicans can smell it, and so they are going for it and want this epic fight. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats should give it to them and must be willing to stand toe-to-toe with them and let it be known that there will be retaliation if Joe Biden is elected and they win control of the Senate. That “retaliation” should come in the form of expanding the court to turn it back around on the GOP. Congress has the power to do this and only needs a simple-majority vote to do so. There will be timid responses to this idea — thoughts that this will be a dangerous, slippery slope toward continual court expansion between the two parties when they’re in control. But McConnell has already grabbed us and sent us all tumbling down that slope, and now is not the time for timidity.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not just a brilliant legal mind, as people on both sides of the aisle have called her; she was a pioneer and a hero and inspiration to many. It’s regrettable, with the naked politicization of the courts and McConnell’s at-all-costs approach to thwarting the American people’s voice in the matter, that we can’t fully celebrate her well-lived life without now focusing almost exclusively on the political implications of her passing.
But she also understood those implications. And the best way the Democrats could honor her legacy is to, as David Corn for Mother Jones put it, bring a bazooka to the looming gunfight.
