The Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship program. This year, the foundation will be awarding over $225,000 in scholarships and educational grants to emerging professionals and graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary studies.

“We’re committed to helping our neighbors improve their financial well-being. This includes being able to afford attending or sending a child to college in pursuit of building a better future,” remarked Demitra Houlis, Peach State’s Chief Administrative Officer and Foundation President. “It is our hope that our annual scholarship program alleviates some of the financial barriers that parents, students, professionals, and their families are faced with so they may embark on their academic journeys with a little less financial worry. “

