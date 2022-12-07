The Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship program. This year, the foundation will be awarding over $225,000 in scholarships and educational grants to emerging professionals and graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary studies.
“We’re committed to helping our neighbors improve their financial well-being. This includes being able to afford attending or sending a child to college in pursuit of building a better future,” remarked Demitra Houlis, Peach State’s Chief Administrative Officer and Foundation President. “It is our hope that our annual scholarship program alleviates some of the financial barriers that parents, students, professionals, and their families are faced with so they may embark on their academic journeys with a little less financial worry. “
Peach State’s FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation supports organizations and their students with a combined total of more than $56,000 in scholarships and educational grants, including the REACH Georgia Scholarships for Barrow County Schools.
To view the complete list of available scholarships, eligibility criteria and to apply, please visitwww.peachstatefcu.org/scholarships. Recipients of the annual program will be announced Spring of 2023.
About the Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation
Peach State Federal Credit Union’s passion for helping their members and community guided them to create the Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation. The Foundation is funded by the credit union’s Visa Debit Card program and private donors. Since the inception of the Peach State C.A.R.E.S. Visa Debit Card program in July 2019, Peach State has donated more than $1.8 million to charitable organizations, school systems and the arts in the communities that we serve. The C.A.R.E.S. program was created to put these contributions on a sustainable path for the future. To learn more about how Peach State cares, visit peachstatefcu.org/CARES. Peach State is an $820 million not-for-profit financial cooperative that serves more than 75,000 members in Georgia and South Carolina with a mission to provide quality financial services that meet the needs and exceed the expectations of its member-owners. For more information about products and services, visit peachstatefcu.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.