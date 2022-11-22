Last year, head coach Rusty Watson’s first year at the helm of Bethlehem Christian basketball, he led the Knights to 18 wins, the most since the 2018-2019 season. That’s a mark he believes nobody expected coming into his first year.

“If you would ask anybody before the season started what their goal was, I don't think they would have set a number that high,” Watson said. “Even people in our school doubted us last year, and we proved them wrong, which is awesome.”

