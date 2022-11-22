Last year, head coach Rusty Watson’s first year at the helm of Bethlehem Christian basketball, he led the Knights to 18 wins, the most since the 2018-2019 season. That’s a mark he believes nobody expected coming into his first year.
“If you would ask anybody before the season started what their goal was, I don't think they would have set a number that high,” Watson said. “Even people in our school doubted us last year, and we proved them wrong, which is awesome.”
“They're a really young team. That really lights a fire in our teams to feel that disrespect to them.”
One of the main goals for the Knights this year is to win the region championship, but Watson knows that it won’t be easy to do so.
“We have some big goals this year but I think we can win region,” Watson said. “In class 4A, I think our region's the toughest top to bottom, which is a huge, huge, huge mountain to climb.”
“Every team in our region came down from GHSA last year except for us. So, we're probably being overlooked and underrated. But, we're going to compete with anybody on any night that's in our region. I'm not saying it's gonna be easy; it’s gonna be super hard.”
With Watson’s team being “overlooked” and “overrated,” BCA will look to feed off of that energy in its aspirations for the year and prove people wrong.
“We always play with a chip on our shoulder, because we know when we walk in the gym, everybody sees us and they're like, ‘Oh, we're gonna beat this team,’” Watson said. “But then we come out and we play faster, work harder and just do all the little things and we end up winning the game.”
“Because we're not a super big team, teams just think that they're going to just come out and walk all over us. Our guys definitely let that fuel them.”
According to Watson, that desire to prove any doubters wrong is the Knights x-factor on each night.
“When our guys walk in the gym, and they say, ‘Man, these guys are bigger, faster, stronger,’ that they just go out and fight,” Watson said. “They like to battle. They want it. I've taught them that life's gonna be hard. So it's about how we are going to respond to that.”
“So, our X Factor is just our will. We like to establish our will on other teams and not let other teams establish their will on us.”
BCA’s aspirations don’t stop at the top of its region though. The Knights also want to go on to win the state championship, although it will start one game at a time through the year.
Still for the Knights, it’s not just about their performance on the court. It’s also about what they do in the world on a daily basis.
“My goal as a coach is to build young boys into young men when they leave BCA,” Watson said. “I want them to be leaders in their community. Then after that, a good husband and a good father. That's my goal: building them up.”
