This year's primary election is the first for all seven Republicans vying to become the party's candidates for three open seats on the Barrow County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 general election.
In District 4, Alex Ward was elected in March's special election to fill the unfinished term of the late Isaiah "Coach" Berry. Since Berry's term ends in Dec. 2022, Ward and his opponent from the special election, Robin Martinelli, are running against each other once again, only this time for the full four-year term.
Judy Bevers (D) will be competing for the District 4 seat against the chosen Republican candidate in the general election Nov. 8. Bevers is the only Democrat running in the three BOC elections in 2022.
In District 5, Billy Parks' seat is up for grabs as he will not be running for reelection after serving one term on the commission.
Also retiring from the Barrow BOC after one term is Ben Hendrix, District 6, who was recently reappointed to serve on the Board of Managers of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG).
