A tale of high spirits, good humor and heartwarming friendship as told by Gabby, the Golden Retriever
Stuff your backpacks with joy as you escape to the wilds with Gabby who recounts the dangers and
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 9:49 am
delights encountered by her eight canine companions as they hike through the North Georgia forests
and into the Great Smoky Mountains.
Her pals set out on the mission to return a frightened bear cub to his home. Along the way, the dogs journey through old growth forests, cross raging rivers and climb blizzard-savaged mountains. As the reader travels with the dogs they too, learn about historic railroads, lost trees, the healing power of plants and the current threats to the delicate balances of nature. In quirky and comical ways the dogs-of-many-colors learn that progress is often plunder and wisdom doesn't always follow intelligence.
A Winding Way Home is the second installment in a series of nine "read-together" young reader books
written by Marilyn Cummins and illustrated by Carol White, both local residents. The first book, The Tale of
the Lost Balloon, was released in 2019. Aimed at a slightly younger age group (ages 4-8), this first book
explores the themes of teamwork, friendship, inclusiveness and confidence.
Carol White's lively and humorous illustrations bring the characters and countryside portrayed in the story vividly to life. "This beautifully illustrated series of children's books are world expanders! They tell of thoughtful, intellectually curious friends who explore and learn about the world together and who stick by one another through all manner of challenges. The book offers ample opportunities for language-building, problem solving and thinking together in a cooperative manner, something our world so desperately needs just now," writes Dr. Kenny Paul Smith, PH.D, Department of Religious Studies, Louisiana State University.
