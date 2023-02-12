Peach State Cornhole is coming to Winder for the first time ever. The eight-week league begins March 23, and will be held every Thursday at Jug Tavern Park from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. through May 11.
The league is divided into three divisions based on skill level: Ringers (competitive), Slingers (intermediate) and Dingers (novice).
