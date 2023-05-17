The Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation announced the recipients of its 2023 scholarship program. This year, the foundation presented over $230,000 in scholarships and educational grants to high school students and adult members seeking career advancement throughout Peach State Federal Credit Union’s service area.

“As a credit union deeply engrained in the education system, we are grateful to be able to continue a tradition that helps ease the financial responsibilities of continuing education for so many,” said Peach State’s President/CEO, Marshall Boutwell. “This is just one of the many ways in which Peach State expresses its dedication and commitment in making meaningful impacts in the communities that we serve.”

