The Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation announced the recipients of its 2023 scholarship program. This year, the foundation presented over $230,000 in scholarships and educational grants to high school students and adult members seeking career advancement throughout Peach State Federal Credit Union’s service area.
“As a credit union deeply engrained in the education system, we are grateful to be able to continue a tradition that helps ease the financial responsibilities of continuing education for so many,” said Peach State’s President/CEO, Marshall Boutwell. “This is just one of the many ways in which Peach State expresses its dedication and commitment in making meaningful impacts in the communities that we serve.”
Twenty-nine Career Advancement Scholarships in honor of the credit union’s founders were awarded to the following adult members seeking growth in their careers through continuing education: LaJoya Anderson; Kayla Andrews; Tiffany Bailey; Tricia Bartoletta; Taza Blanton; Kateria Bogans; Renee Brown; Samantha Burnett; Miriam Coleman; Ngoc-Thuy Dao; Taylor Echols; LaMarra Finley; Lindsay Griffin; Lisa Holmes; Alesia Jones; Shanee' King Pickering; Beverly Lassiter; Ysheena Lyles; Stephanie Mack; Haley Massingill; Ashley Maxey; Chelsey Murphy; Kianna Patrick; Clinetta Pierre; Victor Reed; Tiffany Rogers; Robert Ross; Lauren Watson; and Elizabeth Young
Among the high school seniors awarded one of the School System and Community Honoree Scholarships as a tribute to the local school systems and community leaders was Tyreeck Hall from Winder-Barrow High School, who received the Dan Cromer Scholarship.
In addition, Barrow county Schools REACH is one of 15 programs Peach State supports with scholarships and educational grants.
Peach State’s scholarship program has awarded over $2.2 million to area students and adult members pursuing post-secondary education since 2001. To learn more about Peach State’s Scholarship Program, visit https://www.peachstatefcu.org/scholarships.
About the Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation
Peach State Federal Credit Union’s passion for helping their members and community guided them to create the Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation. The Foundation is funded by the credit union’s Visa Debit Card program and private donors. Since the inception of the Peach State C.A.R.E.S. Visa Debit Card program in July 2019, Peach State has donated more than $2+ million to charitable organizations, school systems and the arts in the communities that we serve. The C.A.R.E.S. program was created to put these contributions on a sustainable path for the future. To learn more about how Peach State cares, visit peachstatefcu.org/CARES. Peach State is an $916 million not-for-profit financial cooperative that serves more than 75,000 members in Georgia and South Carolina with a mission to provide quality financial services that meet the needs and exceed the expectations of its member-owners. For more information about products and services, visit peachstatefcu.org.
