The Peach State Federal Credit Union C.A.R.E.S. Foundation announced a $25,000 donation to the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, which was established by the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) in partnership with the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU).
The fund was created to provide financial support to mitigate the short- and long-term impacts to the Ukraine’s credit union system as Russian troops continue their violent invasion against the country.
“We recognize the money is needed to assist the Ukrainian people right now, which is why we are working to identify partner organizations that can put the generous donations from the international credit union community to good use immediately. But we also know that credit unions, their employees, their members and their communities will need long-term assistance to get back on their feet, which is something we have always worked to provide in times of crisis,” said Mike Reuter, WFCU’s executive director.
“We as credit unions have a social responsibility to help all community members – from serving the needs of members within our footprint, to our fellow credit unions and their communities across the globe. We are honored to back WFCU and WOCCU, and applaud their efforts to help credit unions, their staff and members in Ukraine. It is our hope that our fellow credit union colleagues will continue to step up and support this worthy and noble cause,” said Peach State’s President/CEO, Marshall Boutwell.
