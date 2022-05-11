The following are incidents reported to the Winder PD from April 28-May 4:
- Theft by taking April 28 at 140 Lily Dr., where a woman reported her lawnmower stolen
- Prisoner transport on April 28 from Athens Clarke-County Jail.
- Arrest warrant serviced May 4 at 160 W. May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by shoplifting; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer on May 5 at 125 E. Midland Ave, where a man attempted to take items from a Shell convenience store without paying.
- Damage to property, criminal trespass April 28 at 839 Exchange Circle, Bethlehem, where disorderly conduct was reported involving an argument about a damaged door.
- Theft by taking- motor vehicle April 28 at 33 S. Center Street, where a man reported a stolen tractor and bush hog.
- Battery-Family Violence April 28 at 410 Shenandoah Ct., where a domestic dispute between a father and daughter occurred.
- Criminal damage to private property at 41 Lee St., where a man reported his car was scratched while parked by a walking trail.
- Damage to property reported April 28 at 420 Exchange Blvd., where a couple reported the car next to them damaged their car.
- Prisoner transport April 28 at 555 Stan Evans Dr., Jackson, Ga.
- Financial transaction fraud April 29 at 56 New Street, where a man reported someone used his Cash App debit card to make an online purchase.
- Lost property April 30 at 279 N. Broad St., where a woman reported losing her wedding rings
- Possible theft April 30 at 177 Sweet Gum Lane, where a woman suspects an unknown male intentionally stole her dog.
- Criminal trespass- Family Violence; criminal damage to private property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer April 30 at 410 Shenandoah Ct., where a woman reported her brother slashed her car tires.
- Theft by shoplifting May 1 at 125 E. Midland Ave., where two men were caught on camera shoplifting items from a convenience store.
- DUI-Driving Under the Influence of Drugs; endangering a child under 14-years-old; possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession and use of drug related objects; impeding flow of traffic May 1 at N. Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by taking May 2 at 263 May St., where a man stole a Taurus 38 gun from a co-worker.
- Deposit account fraud May 2 at 53 Monroe Hwy. A, where a convenience store manager reported he received bad checks from a customer.
- Marijuana possession less than one ounce; expired license plate May 2 at 8 N. Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- No insurance May 2 at 285 N. Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Suspicious person at 147 W. Athens Street, where a woman was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane on West Athens St.
- Criminal trespass May 3 at 317 Turtle Creek Dr., where a man’s truck tires were slashed.
- Porch piracy May 3 at 325 Mary Alice Dr., where a man reported a package containing a cell phone was stolen from his front porch.
Arrest warrant serviced and inmate transported May 4 from Athens Clarke County Jail to Barrow County Detention Center.
Theft by shoplifting; giving false information to law enforcement officer May 4 at 125 E. Midland Ave., where a man stole items from the Shell gas station.
