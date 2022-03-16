The Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held its 10th annual Heart for Children gala on March 5 at the Venue at Friendship Springs in Buford. Attendees enjoyed dinner, cash bar, live music and silent auctions as the stories of some of CASA’s greatest successes were chronicled. The evening also highlighted the need for volunteers to help CASA in its mission to help find abused and neglected children safe, permanent homes.
CASA is comprised of an organization of volunteer advocates who stand up for foster children during court proceedings and helps give them hope for their futures with mentorship and guidance.
According to executive director of Piedmont CASA, Brittany Gee, “We have really focused a lot on making sure we recruit volunteers to serve the children in our circuit while keeping the volunteers we already have so we are able to have a broader outreach.”
With more than 300 children currently in foster care in Barrow, Jackson and Banks Counties, “our biggest need in our area is people,” said Gee.
“We can have donations all day long, which are amazing and we need so bad to keep the lights on and keep everything running, but at the end of the day, we need volunteers to assign to each child.”
Chairman of the board at Piedmont CASA, Joe Vogt, said the Piedmont circuit, which includes Jackson, Barrow and Banks counties, is currently serving around 70 percent of the kids in the area.
“The reason we’re not serving 100 percent is because we don’t have enough people,” said Gee.
“Being at the Wimberly Center is great as far as just having other nonprofits to have a sense of community with and there are some other really great nonprofits there that we already work with,” said Gee, including placed like The Social Empowerment Center.
“Wimberly Center was a blessing to the entire community for a couple of reasons, but in our particular case we don’t have an investment in assets. We run a business that is primarily training volunteers to provide a service,” said Vogt.
“Tonight, if we raised a million dollars we would still not be out of the hole,” said Vogt. Funding is only a piece of it. Finding the people to volunteer is a bigger part.”
“People who do the volunteer work for this organization are exceptionally special," he said."
State Representative Tommy Benton is also a passionate supporter of the cause and was in attendance at the event. “Its an easy organization to donate to because you can actually see the impact you made,” said Benton.
To become a CASA volunteer, simply fill out an application online, which will be followed by an interview, free training and fingerprints and background checks before being sworn in as an officer of the juvenile court and be assigned with a child in foster care.
Upon becoming a volunteer, child advocates visit their foster child monthly, meet with all the important people in the child's life, gather information about the child and family through the schools, medical providers and other sources using a court order, make written recommendations to the juvenile court judge about what is in the child's best interest, attend court hearings and meetings concerning the child and continue to focus on the child's needs and helping them achieve a safe and permanent home.
As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Piedmont CASA will be hosting a Darkness to Light Stewards of Children training program April 12, which will teach adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. Admission is $10 at the door and dinner will be provided.
"It’s a tough reality that these kids are facing and you have to sort of see what maybe you didn’t want to have to see," said Vogt.
"You walk up to the top of the hill and you look and see what's on the other side and you either fall in love with what you're doing because you love the people you're doing it for, or you're scared to death and you run as fast as you can. It's one of those two," Vogt said about becoming a child advocate for CASA.
"You have to be called to do this work, and finding those people is independent of raising money."
