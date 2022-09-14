An alcohol license for the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits by the drink was approved for a future Hero's Pizza and Pub, located at 243 North Broad Street, Suite A, was unanimously approved by the Winder City Council during its Sept. 6 voting session.

In addition to pizza, the proposed menu consists of popular Italian dishes, including lasagna, Alfredo, fried ravioli and more. The family/community based restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

