An alcohol license for the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits by the drink was approved for a future Hero's Pizza and Pub, located at 243 North Broad Street, Suite A, was unanimously approved by the Winder City Council during its Sept. 6 voting session.
In addition to pizza, the proposed menu consists of popular Italian dishes, including lasagna, Alfredo, fried ravioli and more. The family/community based restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
CONDITIONAL USES
The following are other conditional use requests approved by the council Sept. 6:
- Operation of a "liquor or package store" in a neighborhood commercial zone (B-1), located at 149 East May Street, which is situated behind Golden Corral. The application passed with a 5-1 vote, with councilmember Stephanie Brit opposed. The applicant's intent is to build a shopping center consisting of a liquor store and additional spaces for rent. The total square footage of the property is 10,000 square feet.
- Building supply displays, sales or storage in a neighborhood commercial (B-1) zoning district for the Hill's ACE Hardware expansion at the former Holly Hill Mall, located at 189 West Athens Street, was unanimously approved. Several buildings at Holly Hill will either be added onto or demolished to allow for the expansion.
PLATS/VARIANCE REQUESTS
The following are variance and plat requests decided on by the city council for projects already approved and currently underway:
- A preliminary plat requesting to subdivide roughly 24 acres into seven tracts, consisting of 5 tract zoned general commercial and two tracts zoned Planned Unit Development (PUD) for a recently approved mixed-use development, known as The Gateway, located at 0 Exchange Blvd, was unanimously approved with staff conditions.
- Preliminary plat seeking to subdivide roughly 70 acres into 102 single-family lots in a medium-density single-family residential zone for a development property, located at 0 Gainesville Highway, 416 Gainesville Highway and 436 Gainesville Highway was unanimously approved. The subdivision, known as Stonehaven, has already been zoned for a mixed-use development consisting of 60 acres to be used for residential and nearly 10 acres for commercial use.
- A variance to reduce the rear yard setback minimum from 35 feet to 26 feet for a lot in the Calgary Downs Subdivision, which is in a high-density, single-family residential zone, located at 441 Banff Drive, was denied 4-3 with councilmembers Sonny Morris, Kobi Kilgore and Shannon Hammond opposed to the denial. The applicant requested the nine foot variance from the back building setback line for a smaller house floor plan with an uncovered deck so that it would fit within the required setbacks. Due to the fact it's a basement, the required deck extends over the back setback line, requiring a variance from the city. Planning staff recommended denial of the request, stating that "we had no choice but to recommend denial due to no hardship." Councilmember Shannon Hammond said the patio portion of the ordinance is "another example of an ordinance, where the new version has unattended consequences.
EVENT PERMITS
The following event permits submitted to the City of Winder were approved by council:
- The annual Homecoming Parade for Winder Barrow High School Oct. 20. Set-up for the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 7 p.m. and last until around 8 p.m. The parade route will begin on McNeal Road at Holly Hill and end at the Winder Barrow High School Stadium. Barrow County’s Sheriff’s Office will be providing traffic control. WBHS Resource Officers will be handling road blocks at the following intersections: McNeal Road and West Candler Street; Langford Street and North 5th Avenue; North 5th Avenue and Marion Street
• Latino Community in Action/Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights will host a Latin Community Fest at Jug Tavern Park Oct. 15. The event is a celebration of Latin American heritage and will feature local talent, vendors, food and activities for children. The event will be from 1- 9 p.m. Set up will begin at approximately 10 a.m. with a rain date of Nov. 5. The city also approved the corresponding alcohol resolution for the event.
• The 74th annual Winder Christmas Parade is set Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. The event will line up with the annual "Shop with a Cop" event earlier that morning.
- The Old Town Fall Block Party will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4-10 p.m. Road Closures include Hamilton Avenue between New Street and Woodlawn Avenue and West Kimball Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Walker Street.
APPOINTMENTS
The following individuals were appointed to serve on various boards:
• Nelson Sanders was appointed to Post Six of the Downtown Development Authority for the remainder of the unexpired term, ending Dec. 31, 2023.
• Russell Shepley was appointed to the Board of Ethics to serve beginning Sept. 6 through the remainder of the 2022 calendar year and for a full two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Towana Johnson was appointed to the Board of Ethics to serve through the remainder of the 2022 calendar year and for a full two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Bruce Braselton was appointed to the Board of Ethics to serve through the remainder of the 2022 calendar year and for a full two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Douglas Oliver was appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission to fill and unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022 and to serve a full three year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
RESOLUTIONS/CONTRACTS
The following contracts and resolutions were approved unanimously:
- The City of Winder Occupational Tax Certificate Amnesty Program, which credits associated late fees and penalties and waives City of Winder fees for associated life safety inspections.
- A construction contract with The Dickerson Group Inc., in the amount of $1,101,690 for the SR 11/Jefferson Highway and SR 211/Rockwell Church Road intersection upgrade Waterline Relocation Bid Award, and establish a total overall project budget of $1,211,859.
- A construction contract with Harrison & Harrison Inc., in the amount of $134,667.50 for the SR11/Jefferson Highway and SR211/Rockwell Church Road intersection upgrade and the natural gas relocation bid award. A total overall project budget of $148,000 will be established.
- An agreement for operations and management services and associated work plans between ESG Operations, LLC. and the City of Winder.
- A resolution to allow the City of Winder to open a checking account for the proceeds from the 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for capital outlay projects.
- A resolution extending the city's moratorium on permit applications, zoning applications and occupational tax certificate applications for certain tobacco and electronic smoking retail establishments another 90 days was unanimously approved. Cody advised council that moratoriums are limited in duration and the next step will be to present a draft ordinance for the council's review and consideration.
