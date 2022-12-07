When Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb. 2022, as the world watched in horror with feelings of helplessness and sympathy for those stuck in the war zone, a local resident did the unthinkable when he booked the next flight to the closest city to the Ukrainian border he could find out of Atlanta.

B.J. Barnette, a Winder-Barrow High Schoo alumnus, had a plan when he made the decision to travel to the Ukrainian border. However, he quickly learned, "plan A always fails," he said.

