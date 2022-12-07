When Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb. 2022, as the world watched in horror with feelings of helplessness and sympathy for those stuck in the war zone, a local resident did the unthinkable when he booked the next flight to the closest city to the Ukrainian border he could find out of Atlanta.
B.J. Barnette, a Winder-Barrow High Schoo alumnus, had a plan when he made the decision to travel to the Ukrainian border. However, he quickly learned, "plan A always fails," he said.
In hindsight, his "plan A" was idyllic in theory, but not feasible in practice considering the reality of the situation at Ukraine's border with Romania.
Although Barnette already learned a similar lesson from previous humanitarian work in the United States, he couldn’t have prepared for the twists and turns in store for him in Eastern Europe.
Upon arriving in the capital city of Bucharest, Romania, Barnette almost immediately realized there were no rentable vans in Romania. "I've been through 15 different bookings since Monday and all have been bought out from underneath us, or are fakes," he wrote to his Facebook page.
Another unexpected reality he quickly faced was the almost impossibility of bringing people across the border to safety. Due to human trafficking of women and children at the Ukrainian border, crossing the border became a much bigger obstacle as military credentials were required to pick people up at the border and take them out of the country.
Another hiccup in Barnette's plan A was the price of gas, which he said at $8 a gallon, buying gas was probably the least efficient way to spend money.
Meanwhile, donations continued to pour in from local residents back home in Barrow County. Although he was grateful and relied heavily on the funds to fulfill his mission, the increased funding created more pressure to make the best use of the funds, as well as to make the biggest impact on as many people as he could.
"Our goal now is to find the best way to spend the money that all of you have donated," he wrote on social media to an eager following of supporters.
Once he was able to make a deal with a local near the border to drive him to the border, he formulated a plan B. Barnette was able to put together a system he said is similar to a wedding registry.
The local towns and refugee camps worked with Barnette and a crew of other humanitarians he from various parts of Europe who felt the same calling Barnette felt when he heard of the crisis in Ukraine following Russia's invasion. The groups would communicate what was needed and Barnette and his crew would buy a pallet from local distributors in Romania, who would deliver to a warehouse near the border. Trucks would either come from Ukraine to pick up the supplies and return or Romanian drivers would take the supplies in themselves.
Barnette teamed up with Radauti Civic, a grassroots humanitarian group who had up a Red Cross tent at the border, providing supplies medicine, baby products, blankets, clothes and food to refugees at the border, many who have no where to go from there. With the donations from local citizens in Winder, he was able to make a generous donation to the organization using the donations raised before he headed back to the U.S.
As Barnette prepares for his third trip to the border Dec. 26, he has been working to raise funds through his newly created nonprofit Georgia International Disaster Relief, a charitable organization, which 100% of the donations it receives goes to purchasing supplies. No shipping costs, no salaries and no overhead.
Barnette has partnered with Bear Creek Baptist Church, among other local groups, who raised enough money to fund 5 pallets of food in donations. The GIDR needs only a few more pallets to reach his goal of a truckload.
To donate to Georgia International Disaster Relief and support the work Barnette is doing at the Ukrainian border and other humanitarian disaster relief initiatives he takes on, visit GIDReliefcom or email BJ@GIDRelief.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.