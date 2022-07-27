Buckhorn Plantain

Buckhorn plantain, plantago lanceolate, is native to Europe, but common through many parts of the U.S. 

 Credit: Chris Evans

This spring I brought in a variety of weed samples for a workshop I was teaching and asked attendees to match weeds with their names, which were printed onto labels. One young woman picked up a buckhorn plantain and admitted she didn’t know its name, just that kids shot it at each other on the playground. Several others laughed and nodded. I just cocked my head in confusion and scrunched my eyebrows. Later on, she demonstrated for those of us that didn’t understand. Plucking a tall stem, she wrapped it around itself creating a loop encircling the upper portion of the stem. Sliding the loop quickly up the stem against the bud caused the bud to shoot off the stem with an impressive speed and trajectory. I marveled. Who knew?

I showed by bestie, who was equally impressed, taught my children this newfound skill, but when I mentioned it to my husband, he looked at me as if I told him grass was green and the sky was blue. He assumed I learned this as, surely, all children do. Just as they learn the alphabet and how to tie their shoes.

