The Winder police were dispatched to Northridge Drive Nov. 16 following a call to dispatch reporting a female outside screaming a few doors down from the complainant.
As the responding officer approached the house and stood at the front porch, the side door swung open and a woman, who was naked from the waist up, began approaching toward the officer in a “brisk manner,” according to the police report.
The 20-year-old woman then grabbed the officer’s right arm and began yelling and screaming. The officer took her to the ground and attempted to place her in handcuffs when she struck him on the left side of his face and nose with a closed fist. The woman also bit the officer’s left arm while resisting arrest and screaming.
With the help of a second officer, she was eventually handcuffed and secured. The officer reported she continued to scream and kick at the officers.
According one of her friends, she began acting “off” a few hours before the police were called and had most likely been drinking. Her friend also had scratches on his arm he said she caused, but did not want to press charges.
Once transported to Barrow County Jail, the woman became physical with jail staff as well.
She was charged with simple battery against a police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer and furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by person under legal drinking age.
The following are other incidents reported to the Winder Police Department Nov. 10-16:
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 10 at 1140 Experiment Station Rd., Watkinsville, where an inmate transfer occurred.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 10 at 102 Cannondale Drive.
• Failure to obey traffic control device; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; DUI-alcohol; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; cursing, abusing officer making arrest Nov. 10 at Georgia Ave., where a car accident with no injuries was reported.
• DUI-alcohol less safe; consumption/open container violation; driving without a valid license; improper lane change Nov. 10 at N Broad St., where at traffic stop was conducted.
• Inmate in custody or court only Nov. 11 at 2900 University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, where an arrest warrant was serviced.
• Sodomy; possession of child pornography; advertise of distribute child pornography was reported Nov. 11 by the mother of a 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted in Feb. 2020 while in a movie theater with a boy a year older than her.
• At the time of the incident, the girl was 13 and the boy was 14, and the girl told her mom the boy had
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 11 at 2900 University Parkway, Lawrenceville, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Financial transaction card fraud Nov. 10 at 1953 Township Dr., where a couple reported fraudulent charges were made on their debit card.
• Lost/found property Nov 11 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a woman told police she lost get green card and social security card.
• Damage to property Nov. 11 at 402 Gainesville Hwy., where a woman reported her car was damaged while parked in a parking lot.
• Disorderly conduct Nov. 11 at 51 Oceanliner Trail, where a woman reported that while her three teenage daughters were standing outside their home, the passenger of a car driving by leaned out the window and threw a glass beer bottle at them.
• Hold for other agency Nov. 12 at 6 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple assault Nov. 12 at 206 E Broad St., where a non-domestic disturbance occurred at an addiction treatment center.
• Driving while license suspended Nov. 12 at N Center St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; unlawful possession of open containers Nov. 12 at 416 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a car suspicious car was parked in a parking lot.
• Theft by deception Nov. 12 at 168 W May St., where a man gave a clerk a $50 bill and to purchase a bottle of water and a cigar and left without his change. When the clerk asked if he wanted his change back he said he would just give her $2 and the change from the $50. The clerk then gave him the $50 bill back and he asked to make change for a $100 and gave her back the $50. The clerk gave the man a $100 bill, but he didn’t give her another $50 and asked her to make change for $200, but the clerk didn’t give him any more money and he left the store with the $100 bill.
• No insurance; expired license plate Nov. 12 at E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 12 at 2900 University Pkwy., where an inmate transport occurred.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle; reckless driving; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle Nov. 13 at 290 Courtyard Cir., where a hit and run occurred.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; arrest warrant Nov. 13 at 175 2nd Street, where a couple was sleeping in their car at a closed park.
• Hit and run; fail to yield while turning left; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration Nov. 13 at Monroe Hwy., where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• No insurance Nov. 14 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 15 at 253 Georgia Ave.
• Damage to property Nov. 15 at 63 Lays Drive, where a damaged mailbox was reported.
• Headlights working properly; no insurance; signature on citations required Nov. 15 at 93 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Reckless conduct Nov. 16 at 602 Embassy Walk, where a mentally unstable man was upset with a video game and shot a firearm at his monitor.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 16 at 25 E Midland Ave., where an inmate transport occurred.
