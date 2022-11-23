The Winder police were dispatched to Northridge Drive Nov. 16 following a call to dispatch reporting a female outside screaming a few doors down from the complainant.

As the responding officer approached the house and stood at the front porch, the side door swung open and a woman, who was naked from the waist up, began approaching toward the officer in a “brisk manner,” according to the police report.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.