Police week was proclaimed for the week of May 15 through May 21 in the City of Auburn to honor those that serve and their essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens they serve.
Police week began in 1962 with a proclamation signed by President John F. Kennedy declaring May 15 as National Peace Officers Day and the week in which it falls as police week in honor of federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
In the proclamation, Mayor Linda Blechinger expresses the importance that all citizens know and understand the problems, duties and responsibilities of their police department, "by protecting against violence or disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weal against oppression or intimidation."
Blechinger calls upon all citizens of Auburn to commemorate police officers, past and present, for their "faithful devotion to their communities, and in doing-so, have established for themselves an enviable and enduring reputation for preserving the rights and security of all citizens."
