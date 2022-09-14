The Barrow County Board of Education tabled Board Policy GAMB, which would authorize school personnel recommended by the superintendent and approved by the school board to possess or carry weapons on any property or in any building owned or leased by the school district, at a school function or on a bus or other transportation furnished by the school district.

The policy is subject to a number of conditions, including required training approved by the superintendent. 

