The Barrow County Board of Education tabled Board Policy GAMB, which would authorize school personnel recommended by the superintendent and approved by the school board to possess or carry weapons on any property or in any building owned or leased by the school district, at a school function or on a bus or other transportation furnished by the school district.
The policy is subject to a number of conditions, including required training approved by the superintendent.
Board Policy GAMB will be tabled until the school board meets next month to allow further opportunity for public comment.
The following are some conditions laid out in the current draft of the policy being considered:
- Personnel whose primary responsibility is classroom supervision will not be authorized to possess or carry weapons.
- Personnel who have been authorized in writing to have a weapon will be provided written verification, which will specify the weapon or weapons which have been authorized and the time period during which the authorization is valid.
- Training of approved personnel shall occur prior to their authorization to carry weapons. This training shall be approved in advance by the superintendent and shall, at a minimum, include training on judgement, pistol shooting, marksmanship, and a review of current laws relating to the use of force for the defense of self or others. The superintendent may substitute for certain training requirements an individual’s prior military or law enforcement service if he or she has previously served as a certified law enforcement officer or has had military service which involved similar weapons training.
- An approved list of the types and quantity of weapons and ammunition authorized to be possessed or carried shall be prepared and maintained by the superintendent.
- Selection of personnel to possess or carry a weapon shall be done strictly on a voluntary basis. The final appointment will be made by the superintendent and approved by the BOE consistent with the requirements of this policy. Each employee appointed must be licensed under the laws of the state to carry a firearm and shall be subject to an annual criminal history background check. Approval will not be granted for any employee who has had an employment or other history indicating any type of mental or emotional instability as determined by the superintendent or BOE. The superintendent shall be able at any time to remove or suspend the authority granted to any employee under this policy at his/her sole discretion.
- Weapons possessed or carried by personnel under this policy shall be secured as follows: Concealed weapons are permitted if they are carried on the person and not in a purse, briefcase, bag, or similar other accessory which is not secured on the body. If maintained separate from the body, the weapon shall be maintained in a secured lock safe or similar lock box that cannot be easily accessed by students or unauthorized individuals.
