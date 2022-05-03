The Barrow County Board of Elections announced a polling location change within the county. Establishing this change will better serve the needs of voters in the 16 Precinct and provide more efficient security of voting equipment, according to the elections board. These changes will be effective for the May 24, 2022 General Primary Election and all elections moving forward.
The polling location has moved from The Church at Winder located at 546 Treadwell Road, Bethlehem, to Restoration Church located at 1250 Tom Miller Rd. in Bethlehem.
The following are other polling locations in Barrow by precinct:
Precinct 01: Bethlehem Community Center, 750 Manger Avenue, Bethlehem, 30620
Precinct 02 Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton, 30548
Precinct 03: Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd, Auburn, 30011
Precinct 04: Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd SW, Winder, 30680
Precinct 05: Fire Station 1 (Statham), 1625 Bethlehem Road, Statham 30666
Precinct 08: First Baptist Church Winder, 625 Jefferson Hwy, Winder, 30680
Precinct 13: Winder Community Center, 113 E. Athens Street, Winder, 30680
