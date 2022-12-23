Recent contact between a rabid cat and a person in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue in Winder was reported by Barrow County Friday, Dec. 23 after Barrow County Animal Control was advised Thursday the cat tested positive for rabies.

The cat was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab - Virology Section in Decatur.

