Recent contact between a rabid cat and a person in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue in Winder was reported by Barrow County Friday, Dec. 23 after Barrow County Animal Control was advised Thursday the cat tested positive for rabies.
The cat was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab - Virology Section in Decatur.
Barrow County Animal Control was advised Thursday the cat tested positive for rabies.
If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Barrow County Animal Services at 770-307-3012 or during non-working hours, call Barrow County Dispatch at 770-307-3122.
Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. People should always avoid contact with unfamiliar dogs, cats and wild animals. This includes feeding or attempting to help an animal that appears injured. If you feed your pets outside, pick up any uneaten food so wild animals, including feral cats, will not be attracted to your property. Feral cats are born in the wild and should be treated as wild animals.
