BNJ has ranked the performances of Barrow County's best fall sports teams this season. Schools in the ranking include Apalachee High School, Winder-Barrow High School and Bethlehem Christian Academy.
1. Apalachee Softball (16-3 overall, 7-0 region)
Apalachee continued its recent streak of dominance with its 11-0 region win on the road against Habersham Central.
This win marks Apalachee’s fifth consecutive shutout win and its eighth straight win overall. What’s more, the Wildcats are 7-0 in region play.
Junior pitcher Ryleigh Sapp threw 13 strikeouts in her third no-hitter of the season.
It was a full team effort in the win, as eight different Wildcats scored a run and four different Wildcats had two RBIs each.
2. Winder-Barrow Volleyball (22-2 overall, 2-0 region)
The Lady Bulldoggs took a step back this past week, as they took their first losses of the season. First, they took a 3-0 shutout loss Wednesday on the road to Oconee County . Then, another 2-1 loss came on Thursday to Cherokee Bluff.
Still, Winder-Barrow was able to pick up a couple key wins: a 3-0 win at home against Loganville Tuesday, and a 2-0 win against Dawson County.
3. Bethlehem Christian Football (5-0 overall, 0-0 region)
The Knights are now the only undefeated team left in Barrow County, as they defeated the Georgia Force Christian Blue Knights 38-13 on the road. They have all the momentum heading into their last non-region game against King’s Ridge Christian.
4. Bethlehem Christian Volleyball (13-6 overall, 1-2 region)
The Knights rose in the standings following an exceptional showing in the 2022 Golden Isles Volleyball Tournament last weekend, winning the tourney’s championship.
They went 4-1, defeating Grace Christian 3-0 and beating Heirway Christian, Heritage Christian and Frederica Academy each 2-0.
Their sole blemish came in a 2-1 loss against Frederica Academy. Still, they have found their groove midway through the season.
5. Winder-Barrow Softball (10-4 overall, 5-3 region)
The Lady Bulldoggs didn’t allow Tuesday’s 13-4 region loss to Loganville impact their momentum. They followed that with a huge walk-off 4-3 region win over Flowery Branch on Thursday to pick right up where they left off. Then, on Monday, they demolished Seckinger 18-10 on the road in a high scoring affair.
6. Winder-Barrow Football (3-2 overall, 0-2 region)
The Bulldoggs fell in the standings again after their second consecutive loss last week to Loganville. They showed resilience in the 27-14 region loss on the road, but were unable to complete the comeback. Yet, plenty of positives emerged from the second half of the game, according to head coach Ed Dudley.
7. Apalachee Volleyball (11-17 overall, 2-6 region)
The Wildcats struggled this week, taking three losses with only one win. They lost both region matches 2-0 Tuesday to Gainesville and Habersham Central. Apalachee beat Walnut Grove 2-0 Thursday, before losing 2-1 to East Jackson later in the evening.
8. Bethlehem Christian Softball (5-6 overall, 1-4 region)
Three consecutive losses this week sunk the Knights, as region rival George Walton crushed them 13-5 Tuesday and 11-1 Thursday in a home-and-home. In a double-header region match Monday, they took the 10-6 loss to Loganville Christian before winning 10-8 later in the afternoon.
9. Apalachee Football (0-5 overall, 0-1 region)
Apalachee has yet to amass a win this season, falling 55-6 to Gainesville in its first region game of the season. Head coach Tony Lotti was hoping to relive the fairy tale ending from last season, where they finished winning nearly every game to close the season after a slow start to the year. Yet, that did not occur, and the Wildcats hope to finish their home trip against Jackson County with their first win of the season and their first region win.
