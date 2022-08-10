Latest Barrow News
- Statham proposes to keep millage rate at 4 mills
- Building Our Future Campaign launches next phase
- Bethlehem councilman Dan Wages resigns
- Prep calendar: Aug. 11-17
- NGMC Barrow expands surgical expertise
- Winder calls on county to end all SDS litigation
- At 80, Cook Holiday is still on track
- Winder approves two events at Jug Tavern Park
Most Popular
Articles
- Statham man killed in single-vehicle accident on SR 11
- Bethlehem man charged for father's murder
- Douglas Garrison passes away at 74
- Second Foothills site opens in Barrow
- Whataburger coming to Winder
- Two BCSO deputies arrested for smuggling contraband into jail
- Arrests made around the county
- Auburn job fair set Aug. 9 and Aug. 11
- BOC approves 344-lot subdivision on City Pond Road
- Winder confirms no revenue shortfall, apologizes for 'misspeaking'
Images
Newsletters
