THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Softball
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 11:21 am
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Softball
Shiloh at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
at Winder-Barrow, Winder-Barrow vs Eastside, 5 p.m.
at Winder-Barrow, Winder-Barrow vs Clarke Central, 7 p.m.
at North Forsyth, Apalachee vs Lanier, 6 p.m.
at North Forsyth, Apalachee vs North Forysth, 7 p.m.
Monroe Area at Bethlehem Christian, 6 p.m.
Cross Country
at North Hall, North Hall Invite (Apalachee)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Football
Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Loganville at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
Augusta Christian at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Piedmont XC Festival (Bethlehem Christian)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Volleyball
at Athens Academy, Athens Academy Playdate, 8 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Softball
Bethlehem Christian at George Walton, 4:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian at George Walton, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
Softball
Winder-Barrow at Loganville, 6:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at George Walton, 4:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow at Bethlehem Christian, 7 p.m.
at Gainesville, Apalachee vs Gainesville, 5 p.m.
at Gainesville, Apalachee vs Habersham, 6 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.