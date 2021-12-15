The purchase of Project Lead the Way’s professional development program will be added to the list of programs offered at SIMS Academy and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy. The approved motion by the Barrow County Board of Education also authorized the purchase of supplies, resources and classroom support needed for other PLTW programs currently offered at SIMS and BASA as recommended by superintendent Chris McMichael during its meeting Dec. 7.
The addition of the professional development programs costs $12,000. The BOE’s purchase of supply items from PLTW’s other programs totals $17,259, for a total cost to $29,259. These programs will be paid out of CTAE Perkins V and local CTAE funds.
The comprehensive professional development program designed by PLTW offers in-depth professional development for teachers using live classroom support and cutting-edge supplies and resources. According to PLTW, the goal of the program is to create a hands-on, collaborative learning environment where teachers take on the role of the student and gain experience they can take back to the classroom.
SIMS and BASA also offer PLTW’s Gateway program, designed for grades 6-8. Gateway uses an instructional design that centers around real-world activities, projects and problems that open the minds of middle school students to the range of options they can look forward to as they move on towards higher education and beyond, no matter what career path they take. PLTW programs offered to high school students focus on high-demand career fields including computer science, engineering, biomedical science and STEM.
INNOVATION CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Breedlove Land Planning (BLP) was chosen to serve as the civil engineer for the development of 43.5 acres owned by the school system along Mulberry Road. BLP is responsible for developing the necessary documents for earthwork, storm sewer, drives, walkways, and landscaping associated with the eventual construction portion of the project.
BCSS envisions a middle school to be the future use of the property, which will likely open in 2025. The addition of a middle school would complete the “shared campus” concept, where schools from elementary level to college level can be attended across one large campus. The property is adjacent to BASA, SIMS Academy, which share a campus with Lanier Technical College and a future elementary school, which broke ground in September.
BLP has previously worked with BCSS on other projects including the Austin Road Property Master Plan, the addition to Westside Middle School, Bethlehem Elementary School and County Line Elementary School. SPLOST funds will be used for this project.
FACILITY UPGRADES APPROVED
Charles Black Construction was selected to manage the capital improvement projects needed in the coming years for renovation and better use of the existing space at the BCSS Professional Development Center. Projects include upgrades to the current fluorescent lighting system, energy efficiency improvements, retrofitting existing lights with LED lights and converting cubicles into enclosed office spaces. The stated cost limitation is $250,000 with SPLOST as the funding source.
Eight new single-wide mobile classroom units needed as a result of the district’s rapid growth. Portable classrooms will be used until permanent classroom space can be built. All eight mobile classrooms will cost $600,000 with SPLOST as the funding source.
STUDENT CALENDARS FOR 2022-2023 and 2023-2024
The 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 student calendars, which took into consideration the results from a public survey the district conducted to get insight on the preferred break dates throughout the school year among parents and staff.
The following are key dates for 2022-2023: First day of school, Aug. 2; Fall break, Oct. 10-14; Thanksgiving break, Nov. 21-25, Winter break, Dec. 22-Jan. 6; February break, Feb. 10; March holiday, March 17; Spring break, April 3-7; last day of school, May 24; Apalachee High School graduation, May 25; Winder-Barrow High School graduation, May 27.
The following are key dates for the 2023-2024 school year: First day of school, Aug. 1; Fall break, Oct. 9-13; Thanksgiving break, Nov. 20-24; Winter break, Dec. 21-Jan. 5; February break, Feb. 9; March holiday; March 15; last day of school, May 22; Apalachee High School graduation, May 24, Winder-Barrow High School graduation, May 23.
STUDENT HOLIDAY CARD COMPETITION WINNERS
The winners of the 2021 BCSS Student Holiday Card Competition were announced and awarded. School and community relations specialist Ellen Petree announced three winners chosen this year: one illustrator and two co-authors. The winning illustration was Angeline Lee, grade 11, at Winder-Barrow High School. The winning co-authors were Anahi Duran and Vivian Rodriquez, both sixth graders at Westside Middle School. Art teachers Sarah Glass at WBHS and Erin Lutz at WMS were also recognized.
“We thank you for all you do for our students,” said Petree.
